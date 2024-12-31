MADD shares safety tips as holiday impaired driving incidents rise

Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Courtesy photo

Mothers Against Drunk Driving is reminding everyone to make safety a top priority during New Year’s celebrations. Drunk driving deaths have increased 33% since 2019, and New Year’s is one of the most dangerous holidays for impaired driving crashes.

Impaired driving crashes surge during New Year’s due to holiday festivities, travel, and winter weather. Over the New Year’s holiday period in 2022, there were 420 crash fatalities — 37% of which involved a drunk driver, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

MADD’s New Year’s Safety Tips:

Plan Ahead and Never Drive Impaired: If planning to drink during New Year’s, make a plan and do not get behind the wheel of a car or any recreational vehicle. When deciding where to celebrate, plan ahead and decide how to arrive home, whether that’s by choosing a rideshare, designating a sober driver, or using public transportation. Be a Responsible Host: If hosting a New Year’s party, MADD encourages hosts to play an active role in keeping everyone safe. By helping guests plan a safe way home or offering them a place to stay, hosts can significantly reduce the risk of impaired driving crashes and make this holiday season safer for all. If You Must Drive, Be Vigilant: Sober designated drivers should be extra alert on the roads, as more impaired drivers will be behind the wheel. Ensure everyone in the vehicle is wearing a seatbelt, stick to the speed limit, and drive cautiously. Talk to Your Kids About Underage Drinking and Impaired Driving: Parents should have open and honest conversations with their children about the importance of making safe choices. MADD’s evidence-based “Power of Parents Handbook” is a resource for parents, offering strategies to safeguard their children to prevent underage drinking and ultimately impaired driving. Report Impaired Drivers Immediately: If you see a suspected impaired driver, alert law enforcement right away.