Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 01, 2025

December 31, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 08:27 PM HST.




High 2.7 feet 04:07 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




A new northwest swell will arrive with the New Year, with surf reaching low end advisory levels for Niihau, Kauai and Oahu Wednesday afternoon. A High Surf Advisory for those islands will likely be expanded to Maui County. This swell is expected to fall below advisory levels Thursday afternoon. A larger northwest swell is expected to arrive Friday night, and quickly build to warning levels Saturday, before beginning to subside late Sunday, with advisory level surf likely into Monday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
