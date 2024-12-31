Maui Surf Forecast for January 01, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 08:27 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 04:07 AM HST.

Swell Summary

A new northwest swell will arrive with the New Year, with surf reaching low end advisory levels for Niihau, Kauai and Oahu Wednesday afternoon. A High Surf Advisory for those islands will likely be expanded to Maui County. This swell is expected to fall below advisory levels Thursday afternoon. A larger northwest swell is expected to arrive Friday night, and quickly build to warning levels Saturday, before beginning to subside late Sunday, with advisory level surf likely into Monday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.