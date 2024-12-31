MEO online website applications for Head Start preschool to be inactive beginning Jan. 1

Parent Kellie and her child Judah work on an activity together at the Kahului Head Start Center last school year. Online applications for Maui Economic Opportunity’s Head Start program will be inactive beginning Jan. 1. PC: MEO

The website application for Maui Economic Opportunity’s Head Start preschool will be inactive beginning Wednesday, according to an announcement. Applications for openings that occur during the year are taken by phone.

Head Start is at about midyear but accepts applications for openings that occur during the year. Families on Maui or Moloka‘i with children born before Aug. 1, 2021, may apply by contacting MEO Early Childhood Services at 808-249-2988 on Maui or MEO’s Kaunakakai office at 808-553-9805.

Preparations are being made for enrollment of 3- and 4-year-olds in the 2025-26 school year, beginning Feb. 1. Enrollment through www.meoinc.org will be available after that date.

MEO operates nine Head Start preschool centers in Kaunakakai, Central Maui, Haʻikū, Makawao and Lahaina and offers preschool at no cost to income-qualifying families. Head Start staff work with the entire family, readying children for educational success and offering support and guidance to parents and guardians.

For more information, contact the MEO Head Start office at 808-249-2988. Office hours are 7:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, except on federal and state holidays.