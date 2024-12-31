Na Kiaʻi O Maui receives $82K Rotary fire relief funding for equipment

Auntie Nettie Aquino (left) sits on the newly acquired forklift as members of the Na Kiaʻi O Maui staff pose with the heavy duty truck which were recently purchased thanks to funding from the Rotary D5000 Fire Relief Funds. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

The Rotary District 5000 Foundation has contributed $82,000 to support Na Kiaʻi O Maui’s relief efforts following the Maui fires, according to an organization announcement. The funds were used to purchase essential equipment, including a forklift and a heavy-duty truck, to meet the operational needs of the center.

Initially serving as a central hub for receiving, sorting, and distributing donated goods from the harbor to 29 other distribution points, the Na Kiaʻi O Maui facility underwent a transformation when those centers closed. Nettie Aquino and her husband, Dean, reimagined the hub into a furniture donation center aimed at helping fire survivors who are not eligible for FEMA assistance. Many of these individuals are transitioning into more stable housing but lack essential furnishings.

Furniture donations come from hotels, homeowners’ associations, and private donors. Survivors can schedule appointments to select items, which are then delivered to their homes.

According to the Rotary District 5000 Foundation, a forklift is utilized daily for loading and unloading donated goods such as furniture and household items. And the newly acquired heavy-duty truck is critical to transport construction materials for future housing projects, they said.

In the longterm, Na Kiaʻi O Maui aims to create sustainable housing for both sheltered and unsheltered residents. “Anyone can make an impression, but Na Kiaʻi O Maui seeks to always make an imprint – leaving a lasting legacy of aloha with those we serve,” Nettie Aquino said.