Two New Year’s Eve public aerial fireworks displays in Maui County

Fireworks display, Maui File (7.4.18) PC: Rachael Johnson

Two public aerial fireworks displays

There are two public aerial fireworks displays planned in Maui County this year–in South Maui from a barge offshore of the Grand Wailea Resort, and at the Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi from the laydown area at 1 Mānele Bay Road. Both displays begin at approximately 11:59 p.m. on New Yearʻs Eve, Dec. 31, 2024.

The department reminds residents that the import, transfer, sale, or use of aerial fireworks outside of permitted displays is illegal, extremely dangerous, and punishable as a Class C felony.

Fireworks can only be legally set off from 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Fireworks permit sales end Jan. 1

The sale of New Year’s Eve consumer fireworks started Friday, Dec. 27 and ends Wednesday, Jan. 1, according to MFD. No permit is required for consumer fireworks, such as sparklers, snakes, and cone fountains emitting effects no higher than 12 feet, during the designated time frame of 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

However, a firecracker permit is required for the use of firecrackers and will be sold only at certain locations in Maui County, including eight locations on Maui, two locations on Lānaʻi, and two locations on Molokaʻi:

Foodland Kaʻahumanu, 90 Kāne St., Kahului

Foodland Kīhei, 1881 S. Kīhei Road, Kīhei

Foodland Pukalani, 55 Pukalani St., Pukalani

Foodland Kehalani, 255 Kehalani Village Drive, Wailuku

King’s Cathedral, Walmart parking lot, 101 Pakaula St., Kahului

Nāpili Market, 5095 Nāpilihau St., Suite 107-A, Lahaina

Pacific Starr Fireworks, Piʻikea Village Shopping Center, 281 Piʻikea Ave., Kīhei

Safeway Maui Lani parking lot, 58 Maui Lani Parkway, Wailuku

Pine Isle Market, 356 8th St., Lānaʻi City, Lānaʻi

King’s Chapel, 1001 Fraser Ave., Lānaʻi City, Lānaʻi

Misaki Market, 78 Ala Mālama Ave., Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi

Take’s Variety Store, 29 Mohala St., Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi

Each firecracker permit costs $25 and allows a purchase of up to 5,000 pieces of firecrackers. There is no limit to the number of permits issued to each person. Permit applicants must be 18 years or older and show proof of age at the time of purchase.

Rules and general prohibitions and safety tips:

The Maui Fire Department also reminds residents of the following rules regarding fireworks use:

Setting off fireworks outside designated times is punishable by law. Violations are subject to fines of up to $5,000.

Aerial fireworks are illegal and extremely dangerous. The import, transfer, sale, or use of aerial fireworks without a permit is a Class C Felony.

General Prohibitions:

It is unlawful to remove or extract pyrotechnic contents.

It is unlawful to throw any ignited fireworks from a moving vehicle.

It is unlawful to set off fireworks within 1000 feet of healthcare facilities and facilities for animals.

It is unlawful to set off fireworks near schools.

It is unlawful to set off fireworks on public roads, in County parks, at County facilities, cane fields, or places of worship.

It is unlawful for any person without a permit to set off, ignite, discharge or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks within 500 feet of any hotel.

It is unlawful for any person to offer for sale, sell or give any fireworks to minors, and for any minors to possess, purchase, or set off, ignite or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks, except that the parents or guardians may allow the minor to use fireworks while under the immediate supervision and control of an adult.

Safety Tips Regarding Fireworks Use:

Fireworks can be dangerous, causing serious burns and eye injuries.

Young children and fireworks do not mix. Never give fireworks, even sparklers to young children. Sparklers burn at temperatures of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Older children should only use fireworks under the direct supervision of an adult.

Always read and follow all warnings and instructions listed by the manufacturer for the safe use and handling of fireworks.

Make sure you have a clear, flat area to use the fireworks; away from structures, dry grass or brush, or other readily ignitable materials.

Have a water hose or bucket of water readily available in case of a fire.

MFD advises: “Leave fireworks to the professionals”

“The use of fireworks to celebrate the start of a new year is a privilege that Maui residents continue to enjoy. Unfortunately, this activity increases our community’s risk of fire and fire related injuries,” Maui Fire Department officials said in a press release.

“To ensure our community can continue celebrating the start of the new year with fireworks and avoid the risks associated with their use, please remember to do the following: supervise children using fireworks, follow the manufacturer’s instructions and safety tips provided, use common sense, and watch out for each other’s safety. Let’s all have a safe and enjoyable New Year’s celebration and continue to celebrate the start of every new Year with fireworks,” according to an MFD announcement.

“The best way to stay safe,” MFD officials advise, “is to not use fireworks in the first place… Leave fireworks to the professionals.”

For additional information on fireworks permits, contact the Maui Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau at 808-876- 4690 or refer to the Hawaii Revised Statutes 132D here.