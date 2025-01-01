2 dead, 20 injured in New Year’s firework explosion on Oʻahu

A New Year’s celebration turned deadly on Oʻahu when a firework explosion killed two individuals and left at least 20 people in serious or critical condition, according to first responders. The incident was reported just after midnight at a home on Keaka Drive in the Salt Lake area of Honolulu.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded the report of an apparent firework blast with multiple ambulance crews arriving on scene.

Paramedics were able to identify a total of 22 patients, according to early reports, including two who were pronounced deceased on the scene and 20 who were transported in serious or critical condition to various hospitals throughout the island.

Here on Maui, fire crews responded to 22 fires throughout the County between 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

“The vast majority of these were small, incipient stage brush fires, less than 10 feet by 10 feet in size or rubbish bin/dumpster fires. All the fires were quickly extinguished by a single company of fire fighters,” department officials said.

There was a single emergency medical call, in which Maui first responders treated an individual who received an eye injury as the result of fireworks and was transported to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services personnel.

“There was no notable uptick in the number of other types of incidents we responded to, with emergency medical calls and motor vehicle accidents being the two most common,” according to the Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.

There were multiple fireworks related incidents on Oʻahu besides the deadly blast that occurred just after midnight. Emergency Medical Services in Honolulu reported the following responses:

Dec. 31, 2024

9:51 p.m.: 606 N. Kukui St. in Kalihi on Oʻahu. Honolulu EMS responded to a teenager who suffered burns to his hand from an apparent firework blast. Paramedics treated with advanced medical care and transported the 14-year-old boy in serious condition to a trauma center.

11:04 p.m.: Lukela Lane on Oʻahu. Honolulu EMS responded to a 19-year-old male patient who suffered multiple traumatic injuries, including a severe arm injury, from a suspected firework blast. Paramedics on scene treated the patient with advanced life support and transported him in critical condition to a trauma center.

11:27 p.m.: Honolulu EMS responded to a patient who suffered a traumatic hand injury from a suspected firework blast. The 34-year-old male patient was driven to Honolulu Fire Department station 38, where paramedics treated and transported him in serious condition to an area hospital.

Jan. 1, 2025

12:04 a.m.: Linapuni Street on Oʻahu; Honolulu EMS responded to a 25-year-old man who suffered an extensive hand injury from an apparent firework explosion. Paramedics on scene treated him for his injuries and transported him in serious condition to a trauma center.

12:06 a.m.: Kuhia Place in Ewa on Oʻahu; Honolulu EMS responded to a firework related incident, where two patients suffered minor burn injuries to their legs due to a firework. Paramedics treated the 59-year-old woman and 72-year-old man and transported them in minor condition to an area hospital.