Crews respond to brush fire in Kahului near Lihikai School

By Wendy Osher
 January 1, 2025, 5:16 PM HST
* Updated January 1, 5:50 PM
Kahului brush fire. PC: Chris Sugidono (1.1.25)

Update: 5:39 p.m., Jan. 1, 2025

A brush fire reported off of Kunu Place in Kahului earlier this afternoon was extinguished. Fire officials say the blaze burned an area less than 100 feet by 50 feet in size, and was doused just a few minutes after Engine 1 arrived on scene without any other units assisting.  No damages were reported.

Previous post:

Maui Fire crews are battling a brush fire on Kunu Place in Kahului near Lihikai School. Emergency personnel are on scene. The fire was first reported at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.

