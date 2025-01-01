First Tee Hawaiʻi opens program registration statewide
Registration is open for First Tee — Hawaiʻi’s first session for programming of 2025. First Tee Hawaiʻi is a youth development organization that helps kids and teens build their strength of character through golf.
Trained coaches deliver the programs to kids and teens ages 7 to 17, helping build their inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience – preparing them for the future. Using the game of golf as the platform, participants learn critical life skills to help them grow socially, emotionally, and academically.
Parents can register their kids aged 7 to 17 to participate at FirstTeeHawaii.org for the following sessions:
Maui sessions
The Dunes at Maui Lani
Monday afternoons | Jan. 13 – Feb. 10, $75
Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m.
Ages 10-17 from 5:15–6:15 p.m.
Wednesday afternoons | Jan. 15 – Feb. 12, $75
Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m.
Ages 10-17 from 5:15–6:15 p.m.
Saturday mornings | Jan. 18 – Feb. 15, $75
Ages 7-9 from 8–9 a.m.
Ages 10-11 from 9:15–10:15 a.m.
Ages 12-17 from 10:30–11:30 a.m.
Kāʻanapali Golf Courses
Tuesday afternoons | Jan. 14 – Feb. 11, $75
Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m.
Ages 10-15 from 5:15–6:15 p.m.
Wednesday afternoons | Jan. 15 – Feb. 12, $75
Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m.
Big Island sessions
Volcano Golf Course
Tuesday afternoons, Jan. 14 – Feb. 11, $75
Ages 7-11 from 4–5 p.m.
Kauaʻi sessions
Hokuala Golf Club
Tuesday afternoons | Jan. 14 – Feb. 11, $75
Ages 7-9 from 3:30–4:30 p.m.
Kiahuna Golf Club
Tuesday afternoons | Jan. 21 – Feb. 18, $75
Ages 7-9 from 3–4 p.m.
Ages 10-17 from 4:15–5:15 p.m.
Saturday mornings | Jan. 25 – Feb. 22, $75
Ages 7-9 from 9–10 a.m.
Ages 10-17 from 10:15–11:15 a.m.
Wailua Golf Course
Tuesday afternoons | Jan. 14 – Feb. 11, $75
Ages 7-17 (split into 3 age groups) from 4:30–5:30 p.m.
Thursday afternoons | Jan. 16 – Feb. 13, $75
Ages 7-17 (split into 3 age groups) from 4:30–5:30 p.m.
Oʻahu Sessions
Ala Wai Golf Center
Monday afternoons | Jan. 13 – Jan. 27, $45
Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m.
Ages 10-12 from 5:15–6:15 p.m.
Tuesday afternoons | Jan. 14 – Jan. 28, $45
Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m.
Ages 10-12 from 5:15–6:15 p.m.
Wednesday afternoons | Jan. 15 – Jan. 29, $45
Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m.
Ages 10-12 from 5:15–6:15 p.m.
Thursday afternoons | Jan. 16 – Jan. 30, $68
Ages 12-15 from 4–5 p.m.
Saturday morning one-day camps | Jan. 18 & Jan. 25, $23 (paid individually)
Ages 7-10 from 8–9:30 a.m.
Ages 11-14 from 9:45–11:15 a.m.
For more information about First Tee Hawaiʻi, visit FirstTeeHawaii.org or email sreinhart@hsjga.org.