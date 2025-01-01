First Tee Hawaiʻi opens program registration statewide

PC: First Tee — Hawaiʻi

Registration is open for First Tee — Hawaiʻi’s first session for programming of 2025. First Tee Hawaiʻi is a youth development organization that helps kids and teens build their strength of character through golf.

Trained coaches deliver the programs to kids and teens ages 7 to 17, helping build their inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience – preparing them for the future. Using the game of golf as the platform, participants learn critical life skills to help them grow socially, emotionally, and academically.

Parents can register their kids aged 7 to 17 to participate at FirstTeeHawaii.org for the following sessions:

Maui sessions

The Dunes at Maui Lani

Monday afternoons | Jan. 13 – Feb. 10, $75

Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m.

Ages 10-17 from 5:15–6:15 p.m.



Wednesday afternoons | Jan. 15 – Feb. 12, $75

Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m.

Ages 10-17 from 5:15–6:15 p.m.



Saturday mornings | Jan. 18 – Feb. 15, $75

Ages 7-9 from 8–9 a.m.

Ages 10-11 from 9:15–10:15 a.m.

Ages 12-17 from 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Kāʻanapali Golf Courses

Tuesday afternoons | Jan. 14 – Feb. 11, $75

Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m.

Ages 10-15 from 5:15–6:15 p.m.



Wednesday afternoons | Jan. 15 – Feb. 12, $75

Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m.

Big Island sessions

Volcano Golf Course

Tuesday afternoons, Jan. 14 – Feb. 11, $75

Ages 7-11 from 4–5 p.m.

Kauaʻi sessions

Hokuala Golf Club

Tuesday afternoons | Jan. 14 – Feb. 11, $75

Ages 7-9 from 3:30–4:30 p.m.

Kiahuna Golf Club

Tuesday afternoons | Jan. 21 – Feb. 18, $75

Ages 7-9 from 3–4 p.m.

Ages 10-17 from 4:15–5:15 p.m.



Saturday mornings | Jan. 25 – Feb. 22, $75

Ages 7-9 from 9–10 a.m.

Ages 10-17 from 10:15–11:15 a.m.

Wailua Golf Course

Tuesday afternoons | Jan. 14 – Feb. 11, $75

Ages 7-17 (split into 3 age groups) from 4:30–5:30 p.m.



Thursday afternoons | Jan. 16 – Feb. 13, $75

Ages 7-17 (split into 3 age groups) from 4:30–5:30 p.m.

Oʻahu Sessions

Ala Wai Golf Center

Monday afternoons | Jan. 13 – Jan. 27, $45

Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m.

Ages 10-12 from 5:15–6:15 p.m.

Tuesday afternoons | Jan. 14 – Jan. 28, $45

Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m.

Ages 10-12 from 5:15–6:15 p.m.

Wednesday afternoons | Jan. 15 – Jan. 29, $45

Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m.

Ages 10-12 from 5:15–6:15 p.m.

Thursday afternoons | Jan. 16 – Jan. 30, $68

Ages 12-15 from 4–5 p.m.

Saturday morning one-day camps | Jan. 18 & Jan. 25, $23 (paid individually)

Ages 7-10 from 8–9:30 a.m.

Ages 11-14 from 9:45–11:15 a.m.

For more information about First Tee Hawaiʻi, visit FirstTeeHawaii.org or email sreinhart@hsjga.org.