Lahaina Recreation Center Rec 1 baseball and softball fields closed for repairs

Lahaina Recreation Center’s Rec 1 baseball and softball fields are closed while repairs of a water pump are underway.

A reopening date for the fields will be determined once the water pump is fixed.

Fencing and completion of the dugouts at Rec 1 were concluded on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.

Upcoming projects for Rec 1 include plans to add scorer’s booths, storage rooms and ADA-compliant sidewalks.