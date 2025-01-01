Maui Calm Project expected to launch in spring 2025

The Maui Calm Project, run by the Float Research Collective, a Maui-based nonprofit organization, aims to redefine disaster recovery by integrating innovative

therapeutic methods with a research-driven approach. Designs courtesy of the Maui Calm Project

The Maui Calm Project has announced its tentative launch this spring after receiving a $25,000 contribution from the Rotary District 5000 Foundation Maui Fires Relief Fund.

The project will provide floatation therapy at no cost to Maui residents, first responders and wildfire survivors—a new resource in post-disaster mental health recovery.

Led by Maui resident Dr. Justin Feinstein, a globally recognized neuropsychologist and founder of the Float Research Collective, the initiative combines cutting-edge float therapy with rigorous research.

The data gathered will help establish float therapy as a recognized standard of care for disaster recovery, potentially guiding future responses by FEMA and other relief organizations, said Feinstein.

“The goal of this project is to reduce the high level of stress, anxiety, and burnout that the people of Maui are currently experiencing,” Feinstein said. “The healing power of water has always had a sacred place in Hawaiian culture, and Maui is now leading the way in demonstrating how communities can naturally heal following a traumatic event.”

Float therapy is a scientifically backed method for rapidly reducing stress and anxiety. Participants effortlessly float in a pool of water filled with over 1,000 pounds of Epsom salt, promoting relaxation and mental clarity. Each float pool is built inside of a specially-calibrated room that minimizes all forms of stimulation on the nervous system, including visual and auditory stimulation, thermal stimulation (the water and air are heated to skin temperature), and even stimulation from gravity itself.

Feinstein says that floatation therapy is typically cost prohibitive, with locations on the mainland charging over $100 per float session. However, the Maui Calm Project will be free for all Maui residents.

A final funding push was spearheaded by Maile Kekona, a dedicated Maui community leader whose efforts earned her a place on the project’s board of advisors.

“Having lived through the wildfires and seen the toll on our community, I knew we needed something innovative and accessible,” said Kekona. “The Maui Calm Project represents hope, healing, and progress for Maui.”

Rotary’s contribution adds to funding from other supporters and sponsors, including Goodfellow Bros, Pasha Hawaiʻi, and the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation.

The Maui Calm Project will be located at the new YMCA resource center being built in Lahaina, providing wraparound services including childcare and traditional therapy. Operations are expected to begin in Spring of 2025.

Visit www.MauiCalm.org or follow @mauicalm on Instagram for updates.