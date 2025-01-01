Maui pickleball players medal in inaugural Japan Open Pickleball Tournament

Tournament medalists. Front row (left to right): Sam Watson, Hideyo Nishikata, Kimmie Ouchi, Birlinda Akinaka, Elias Akinaka. Back row: Todd Kawasaki, Ayumi Shoemaker, Renee Zaima, Marinel Robinson, Phil Hou. PC: Renee Zaima

A group of Maui pickleball enthusiasts recently showcased their skills and aloha spirit at the inaugural Japan Open Pickleball Tournament held in Tokyo from Dec. 12 to 15. Despite freezing temperatures, the players brought home an impressive haul of 14 medals.

Notable victories included Phil Hou and Kimmie Ouchi winning gold in the 5.0 Mixed Doubles 35+ category, while Marinel Robinson and Renee Zaima secured silver in the 3.5 Women’s Doubles 55+. Other medalists included Sam Watson and Ayumi Shoemaker (silver, 4.0 Mixed Doubles 35+), and Elias Akinaka and Todd Kawasaki (bronze, 5.0 Men’s Doubles 35+).

Organized by the Pickleball Japan Federation, over 600 players were registered for the tournament. It was the first international pro pickleball tournament held in Japan. Players used the same courts used for Tokyo Olympics tennis events, Ariake Tennis Forest Park, and competed against world-class competition.

















