Maui Wildfire Exposure Study director to speak at Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting

Sara Tomastik. Courtesy: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

Sara Tomastik will be the speaker at the meeting of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. She will share information about the Maui Wildfire Exposure Study.

Sarah Tomastik is a community organizer and nonprofit professional, having moved to Maui from California in 2018. She has worked for multiple nonprofit organizations serving under-resourced communities for the bulk of her professional career. Sarah holds a master’s in cultural anthropology from the California Institute of Integral Studies with an emphasis on gender, ecology, and culture.

She is currently supporting the Maui Wildfire Exposure Study on Maui as its community leader, whose team at the University of Hawai’i is researching the impacts of the fires on Maui residents. She volunteers with Nā Leo Kako’o in support of public Hawaiian language immersion programs, Aloha Maui Pride in support of local LGBTQ and māhū communities, and Honi Honi Cats. She will explain the details of this study and how fire survivors can participate.

The meeting will be held in the restaurant at the Royal Lahaina Resort and Bungalows, 2780 Keka’a Dr., Lahaina, 96761. Social time is at 4 p.m. Program is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. To attend in person, email Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.