DLNR issues statement on Commercial Use Permits in Kāʻanapali, Maui

Kāʻanapali Beach looking out towards Puʻu Kekaʻa. File PC: Wendy Osher

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is seeking reconsideration of a Second Circuit Court order which has enjoined the issuance and renewals of all Commercial Use Permits in Kāʻanapali ocean waters.

DLNR reports it is looking into a solution that addresses the environmental concerns of the plaintiffs and concerned community members, while recognizing the economic impact the court’s order has on Kā’anapali permittees and those businesses that rely on these activities to support their families and employees, as they recover from the Lahaina wildfires.

“The department has every intention of following the recent court order but is hoping the court will reconsider or stay its injunction. This would give the DLNR more time to find solutions that comply with the law,” according to the statement.