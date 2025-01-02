Erin Wade named County Deputy Managing Director. County of Maui/Mia Aʻi photo



















Erin Wade, a seasoned urban planning professional with more than 20 years of experience in municipal leadership, was sworn in Thursday morning as the County of Maui’s Deputy Managing Director.

Wade’s appointment underscores her longstanding dedication to public service and her exceptional ability to implement innovative, community-focused solutions, county officials said in a news release.

Wade has worked in key roles within the County’s Departments of Planning and Management for the past 18 years, leading initiatives that have transformed complex civic challenges into successful, community-supported projects. Her work includes the planning and design of the Wailuku Garage and Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art, noted for a collaborative and forward-thinking approach.

“Erin’s tenure at the County has been marked by her leadership, forward-thinking approach, and commitment to public service,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “As Deputy Managing Director, she will bring her expertise in federal compliance and community-focused planning to the critical task of rebuilding Lahaina.”

Managing Director Josiah Nishita added, “Erin’s contributions to the County have been instrumental in advancing important community initiatives. Her proactive approach and dedication are greatly valued, and we are excited for her continued impact in this new role.”

Wade’s most recent role as an Executive Assistant II in the Department of Management involved collaborating with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the US Army Corps of Engineers, and the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency. Her efforts were instrumental in developing a fire debris removal process, steering intergovernmental agreements critical for post-fire response and recovery, and collaborating with the Maui County Council to establish emergency code amendments, according to the announcement.

She also served as Planning and Development Chief in the Department of Management, overseeing more than $100 million in capital improvements and leading redevelopment projects in Wailuku Town. Wade’s leadership saw the construction and mitigation of the Wailuku Civic Complex, the launch of the “Da Bee” downtown shuttle system, and the creation of the award-winning Small Town Big Art program.

Earlier in her career, Wade held other notable County roles, including Planner V positions in both the Current Planning and Long-Range Planning Divisions. Before joining Maui County, she served as the Planning and Community Development Director for the City of Grand Haven, Mich., and as Lead Planner for Williams & Works in Grand Rapids, Mich.

In anticipation of the $1.6 billion the County is slated to receive later this year for disaster relief initiatives, Wade’s expertise in federal regulations governing the allocation of Community Development Block Grant and Housing and Urban Development funds is invaluable. This funding is part of a broader federal disaster recovery package, with approximately $1.6 billion allocated for housing and an additional $480 million for restoration efforts.

Wade earned her Master’s Degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa and her Bachelor’s Degree in Planning from Michigan State University. Additionally, she has undertaken continuing education in Hawaiian culture and language at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College.

Wade’s community involvement includes serving on nonprofit boards such as Imua Family Services and Habitat for Humanity. She has received numerous accolades, including a National Endowment for the Arts “Our Town” Grant and an Award of Excellence for Community Outreach from the Hawai‘i Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects.

Reflecting on her new role, Wade said, “This work has been deeply meaningful and fulfilling. I hope to contribute effectively during this pivotal time.”

Outside of her professional commitments, Wade enjoys spending time with her husband and two sons, hiking, and studying hula with Hālau Makana Aloha o Ka Lauaʻē under Kumu Sissy Lake Farm.