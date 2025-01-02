Maui News

First monthly statewide siren test for 2025 scheduled for Jan. 2

January 2, 2025, 4:00 AM HST
The state will conduct its first monthly test of 2025 of its statewide all-hazard outdoor warning siren system at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 2.

Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency officials also noted in their announcement that a test of the live audio broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System will accompany the sounding test of the sirens at roughly the same time, in cooperation with the Hawai‘i broadcast industry.

During the monthly test, all outdoor warning sirens will sound a steady 1-minute attention alert signal tone.

There will be no exercise or drill accompanying the tests.

Call Maui County Civil Defense at 808-270-7285 to report siren operation issues.

