Lanes closed at Honoapiʻilani and Kapunakea intersection for sewer line work

Kapunakea Street road closure at the Honoapiʻilani Highway. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

Motorists on Maui are advised of potential traffic delays due to lane closures at the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) and Kapunakea Street in Lahaina for sewer line installation work for the Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia Affordable Housing project.

Night closure

From 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 to 5 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7, lanes in the northbound direction and lanes in the southbound direction at the intersection will be closed, according to the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation. One lane in both directions will remain open during the night work.

Day closures

A single lane in the northbound direction between mile marker 21 and 22 on Honoapiʻilani Highway will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7 to Friday, Jan. 10. One lane in the northbound direction will remain open.

A single lane in the southbound direction between mile marker 21 and 22 on Honoapiʻilani Highway will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13 through Tuesday, Jan. 28, excluding weekends. One lane in the southbound direction will remain open.

During the project, county-owned Kapunakea Street will be closed at the intersection with Honoapiʻilani Highway. Traffic will be detoured to Wahikuli Road and Ainakea Road.

There will be other partial closures of Honoapiʻilani Highway for the project in the upcoming weeks. Information will be provided closer to the scheduled work.

Motorists are advised to obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.