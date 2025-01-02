Maui Chamber of Commerce Announces the Datefor the 4th Annual BizMixx Maui Event

The Maui Chamber of Commerce announced the date of the 4th Annual BizMixx Maui event on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at the Grand Wailea Resort Maui. This is the signature fundraiser to benefit the chamber’s work.

This occasion is dedicated to supporting economic recovery initiatives, educational programs, and business support services, which are vital to the continued growth and success of the business community.

The event transforms each year with a new theme and includes interactive performances, food and fun. As the event date gets closer, the Maui Chamber of Commerce will unveil the event’s theme and more elements.

“We invite all community members, business owners, and supporters to join us for an evening of celebration, collaboration, and commitment to our shared goals. Together, we can make a significant impact and create a brighter future for Maui,” said President Pamela Tumpap. “We hope you will mark your calendars and follow the Maui Chamber on social media as we release more details on the event as well as sponsorship and ticket opportunities.”

Join the Maui Chamber on March 29, 2025 for an extraordinary celebration and experience.