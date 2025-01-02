Maui County Council members take oath of office for 2025-2027 term

Maui County Council members take the oath of office for their 2025-27 term this morning from 2nd Circuit Judge Kirstin Hamman. Hawaiian music, oli and dancing highlighted the inaugural event at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. PC: Brian Perry

Maui County Council members celebrated their inauguration for the 2025-2027 term with Hawaiian oli, singing and hula this morning at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater.

Second Circuit Judge Kirstin Hamman administered the oath of office to all nine council members, all of whom were re-elected and returning to office for another term. In alphabetical order, they are: Tom Cook (South Maui), Gabe Johnson (Lānaʻi), Tasha Kama (Kahului), Alice Lee (Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū), Tamara Paltin (West Maui), Keani Rawlins-Fernandez (Molokaʻi), Shane Sinenci (East Maui), Yuki Lei Sugimura (Upcountry) and Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins (Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia).

An organizational meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. today in the Council Chambers of the Kalana O Maui Building. Members will elect the Council chair and vice chair, adopt Council rules, establish standing committees and take up other business.























The meeting can be seen on cable Channel 53 on Akakū Maui Community Media.

Also taking part in the Thursday morning festivities were family members of council members, their friends and staff; Mayor Richard Bissen and most members of his cabinet. Also in attendance were state Sen. Troy Hashimoto and representatives of federal and state elected officials.

University of Hawaiʻi College Chancellor Lui Hokoana served as master of ceremonies. Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata and his hālau provided uplifting Hawaiian music and performed “Hawaiʻi Aloha” at the close of ceremonies, as is the tradition. Anica Ancheta, a young aspiring astrophysicist and Hawaiʻi Life Sciences Scholarship recipient, delivered the keynote address.

The national anthem and Hawaiʻi Ponoʻī were sung by Maui firefighters: retired Battalion Chief Louis Romero, Capt. Ikaika Blackburn and Firefighter III Jerry “Pito” Javier.

The event was televised live by Akakū Maui Community Media.