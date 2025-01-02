Maui Election

Maui County Council members take oath of office for 2025-2027 term

January 2, 2025, 1:06 PM HST
* Updated January 2, 1:07 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui County Council members take the oath of office for their 2025-27 term this morning from 2nd Circuit Judge Kirstin Hamman. Hawaiian music, oli and dancing highlighted the inaugural event at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. PC: Brian Perry

Maui County Council members celebrated their inauguration for the 2025-2027 term with Hawaiian oli, singing and hula this morning at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater.

Second Circuit Judge Kirstin Hamman administered the oath of office to all nine council members, all of whom were re-elected and returning to office for another term. In alphabetical order, they are: Tom Cook (South Maui), Gabe Johnson (Lānaʻi), Tasha Kama (Kahului), Alice Lee (Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū), Tamara Paltin (West Maui), Keani Rawlins-Fernandez (Molokaʻi), Shane Sinenci (East Maui), Yuki Lei Sugimura (Upcountry) and Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins (Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia).

An organizational meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. today in the Council Chambers of the Kalana O Maui Building. Members will elect the Council chair and vice chair, adopt Council rules, establish standing committees and take up other business.

  • The Maui Fire Department Honor Guard presented colors. PC: Brian Perry
  • Maui Community College Chancellor Lui Hokoana served as master of ceremonies. PC: Brian Perry
  • Maui County Council members hold their certificates of office for the 2025-27 term. PC: Brian Perry
  • Everyone joined hands to sing “Hawaiʻi Aloha.” PC: Brian Perry
  • Hula highlighted the inauguration ceremonies for Maui County Council members this morning. PC: Brian Perry
  • Maui County Council members celebrate Thursday morning after being sworn into office at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. PC: Brian Perry
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The meeting can be seen on cable Channel 53 on Akakū Maui Community Media.

Also taking part in the Thursday morning festivities were family members of council members, their friends and staff; Mayor Richard Bissen and most members of his cabinet. Also in attendance were state Sen. Troy Hashimoto and representatives of federal and state elected officials.

University of Hawaiʻi College Chancellor Lui Hokoana served as master of ceremonies. Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata and his hālau provided uplifting Hawaiian music and performed “Hawaiʻi Aloha” at the close of ceremonies, as is the tradition. Anica Ancheta, a young aspiring astrophysicist and Hawaiʻi Life Sciences Scholarship recipient, delivered the keynote address.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The national anthem and Hawaiʻi Ponoʻī were sung by Maui firefighters: retired Battalion Chief Louis Romero, Capt. Ikaika Blackburn and Firefighter III Jerry “Pito” Javier.

The event was televised live by Akakū Maui Community Media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments