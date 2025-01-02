MEO ag micro grant program to begin; informational meeting Jan. 15

‘Ano Farms received one of the 188 agriculture micro grants in the last round of a program administered by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center. Applications for a new round of grants will be available in January.

Applications for the popular Agricultural Micro Grant Program 5.0 – which offers up to $25,000 in grants to Maui County small farmers and ranchers – will be available starting Jan. 9, 2025.

The $2 million Maui County-funded program, administered by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center, is open to select startup and operating farms on less than 12 acres and livestock ranches up to 40 acres.

The farms and ranches must possess a county business or state general excise license as of July 1, 2024. Preference will be given to woman- and Native Hawaiian-run operations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The grants may be used to directly impact the availability of locally-grown produce, livestock and poultry and other related products.

Grant money may be used for:

Farming equipment and machinery.

Processing and storage equipment.

Farm infrastructure, expansion and upgrades.

Inventory and supplies.

Packaging and packaging materials.

Technology equipment.

The deadline to submit applications is Feb. 25, 2025.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The following documentation is required:

Completed application.

Farm needs statement.

Copy of original General Excise Tax License or filed form G-45 or G-49.

Photo ID.

2023 State Tax Return Form N-11 (proof of residency).

Farmers may apply on the MEO website at https://www.meoinc.org/agricultural-micro-grant-program/ or in-person at MEO’s Wailuku office, 99 Mahalani St.

For more information, contact the MEO Business Development Center by phone at 808-249-2990 or by email at bdcinfo@meoinc.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

An in-person informational grant workshop will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, beginning at 5 p.m., at MEO Family Center in Wailuku. Grant applications and award information will be presented to help farmers and ranchers understand the process and the necessary documents required for the grant application.

The last agriculture micro grant program assisted 118 small farmers in Maui County.