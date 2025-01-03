Hawaiʻi congressional delegation take oath of office, as 119th Congress begins

119th Congress. PC: Office of US Rep. Jill Tokuda

Hawaiʻi’s congressional delegation—US Reps. Ed Case and Jill Tokuda, and US Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz—joined colleagues on Friday in commencing the 119th Congress for 2023-2025.

Each Congress is for a two-year term, dating back to commencement of the 1st Congress in 1789.

Congressman Case on the House floor Jan. 3, 2025.

Congressman Case has represented Hawaiʻi’s First Congressional District in the 118th (2023-2025), 117th (2021-2023) and 116th (2019-2021) Congresses, as well as Hawaiʻi’s Second District in the 109th (2005-2007), 108th (2003-2005) and a portion of the 107th (2001- 2003) Congresses.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“For the seventh time, I stood in the chamber of the US House of Representatives and took the same oath as have Members of Congress throughout our history: ‘I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God’.”

“The deep tragedies of this brand-new year in our Hawai‘i, country and world just drive home again that we live in very difficult times. Our challenges are many, our divisions run deep, our adversaries work every day toward our failure. In this Congress we will also celebrate the 250th anniversary of our great country. Whether we overcome our challenges and divisions and persevere against our adversaries is our decision, just as it was for our founders and all of our generations since,” said Case.

Picture of Congressman Case with Congresswoman Tokuda on the House floor

Case said his mission remains the same: to (1) contribute to national leadership; (2) help Hawai‘i; and (3) help constituents with their individual needs and concerns.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

US Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02), who begins her second term serving constituents of Hawaiʻi’s Second Congressional District said she is “humbled and honored” to represent the neighbor islands and rural Oʻahu in Washington D.C.

US Rep. Jill Tokuda. PC: Office of US Rep. Jill Tokuda

“Now that I’ve been sworn in, the real work begins as we continue to fight for our keiki, kūpuna, and hardworking families that are struggling to make ends meet,” said Tokuda. “I will continue to work with anyone seeking bipartisan solutions to the challenges we face and I will fight like hell against any attempts to put benefits to billionaires over the needs of the American people. They deserve better, and you have my word that I will work with the urgency of a mother to make sure people have access to economic and job opportunities that will allow them to keep a roof over their head, put food on the table, and have equal access to the education and healthcare they need to thrive.”

PC: Office of US Sen. Mazie Hirono

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) released a statement after being sworn in for her third term representing Hawaiʻi in the United States Senate.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I’m honored that the people of Hawaii continue to entrust me to represent our state in the US Senate,” she said. “We’ve got important work ahead and I will keep fighting for our communities and the values we hold dear. I remain focused on ensuring that the needs of Hawaii’s families, keiki, and kupuna are being met. Together, we will keep working to lift all boats and protect the progress we’ve made over the last four years. Mahalo for your trust and support.”