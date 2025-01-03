Investigation underway into possible hunting-related shooting in West Oʻahu

Background image map of Makaha area courtesy DLNR.

Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement are on the scene of a shooting of a juvenile, possibly related to hunting activities in the Mākaha Valley of West O‘ahu, this morning.

There is no known danger to the public at this time as the weapon involved was seized as evidence, according to a news release.

A male victim with a gunshot wound was flown out of the area by a Honolulu Fire Dept. helicopter and then taken by ambulance to Queen’s Medical Center.

DOCARE is investigating potential firearms, hunting, trespass and other possible criminal charges. Due to the ages of the individuals involved, their names will not be released. More information will be released as details become available.