Puma Golf launches ‘Aloha for Lahaina’ second edition cap benefitting Maui’s wildfire recovery



















In 2024 PUMA GOLF created a limited-edition Lahaina Maui golf cap with proceeds going directly to Lahainaluna High School through the Maui United Way, to help with community efforts from the tragic fires that ravaged the island one year ago. Last year’s Lahaina Maui Cap, which prominently featured the Lahaina “L,” on the front panel, raised almost $40,000 for LHS after selling out in quick order, so the folks at PUMA GOLF decided to do it again with a new design.

“It’s an honor to help raise money for the Lahaina community and Lahainaluna High School,” said Michael Diaz, Director of Marketing, Puma Golf. “We simply want to do anything we can to help the people around the community and we hope we’re even more successful than we were last year.”

In partnership with Maui born and raised artist, Wailani Artates, PUMA GOLF is offering a new “Aloha for Lahaina” hat, which honors “Ka Malo Ulu o Lele,” and its deep roots in Lahaina. Imagery includes breadfruit and breadfruit leaves as the central theme, and once again all the proceeds from the limited-edition cap will go directly to Lahainaluna High School through Maui United Way.

“Our community is being challenged at different levels, different levels of needs, different levels of hardship,” said Artates. “Underneath it all, under the shade, there is Lele, there is Lahaina. Showing Aloha is the least we can do, creating this and developing the partnership with Puma was the least I could do.”

The limited-edition Aloha for Lahaina cap will be available on pumagolf.com and at select retail locations. For those interested in donating directly to Maui United Way, please visit https://mauiunitedway.org/puma.