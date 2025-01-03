Schaefer Portrait Challenge 2025 exhibit showcasing people of Hawaiʻi runs Jan. 14 – March 22

Schaefer Portrait Challenge. PC: file 2022 MACC

Maui Arts & Cultural Center announces the opening of Schaefer Portrait Challenge from Jan. 14 – March 22, 2025. A signature of the MACC’s Schaefer International Gallery, this marks the eighth edition of this statewide juried exhibition with a selection of 40 portraits from five islands, showcasing the unique diversity of Hawai‘i’s people.

The exhibition was selected through a competitive jurying process and includes three substantial cash awards that recognize outstanding accomplishments.

This year’s jurors are Sonnet Coggins, Executive Director at The Merwin Conservancy, Maui; Mina Elison, Curator at Donkey Mill Art Center, Hawai‘i Island; and Wendy Kawabata, Professor of Art at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, Oʻahu.

They traveled to four islands of Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island, Oʻahu, and Maui in the fall of 2024 to review all submitted works through a two-round jurying process. In Round 1, the jurors considered work through direct observation to select semifinalists, and in Round 2, they reviewed all semifinalists’ work in order to determine their final selections. A key component of the exhibition requires that all artists conduct a live sitting with their portrait subject, so that they may better capture the vital essence of that person. The exhibition encourages a broad range of interpretation and style to this classical art form. Works that integrated technical proficiency with conceptual depth and a compelling written statement received a consensus from the jurors for inclusion into the exhibition.

The artists selected to participate in Schaefer Portrait Challenge 2025 are Adare, Neida B. Bangerter, Arnold Bornios, Mike Carroll, Jodie Chock, Eddie Flotte, Ingrid Frégeau, Jett Green, Barclay Hill, Jon Hunt, Ildiko Istvan, Joyce Jeffers, Eduardo Joaquin, MinChong Kim, Jairus Kiyabu, Gloria Kniazky, Kirk Kurokawa, Lynn Weiler Liverton, Charles Lowrie, Richie Lucero, Laurna Malkovich, Ethel Mann, Deborah Masterson, Rachel Melander, Patrick Mizumoto, Penny Nichols, Jennifer Owen, Camille Izumi Page, Challys Pascual, Abbie Rabinowitz, Mona Rinaldo, Nichol Ann Robinson, Wendy Romanchak, Joyce Schaunaman, Sakiko Shinkai, Damian Smith, Kathleen Storm, Eve Teraoka, Devi Town, and Albert Weight.

Overall, the selection of 40 portraits from across Hawaiʻi represents the work of 16 artists from Maui, 12 from Oʻahu, 7 from Hawaiʻi Island, 4 from Kauaʻi, and 1 from Lānaʻi.

Schaefer Portrait Challenge is a statewide juried exhibition that has been held triennially since 2003, encouraging Hawai‘i artists to present the people of their island communities through explorations in portraiture. This exhibition features the carefully selected entries of artists whose work best captures Hawai‘i’s extraordinary portrait subjects, and carries three substantial cash prizes:

The Jurors’ Choice Award for $15,000 is selected by the jurors and will be announced at the opening of the exhibition. This award is graciously sponsored by Carolyn Schaefer.

The Gene Freedman Artists’ Choice Award for $5,000 is a new addition to the exhibition and will be selected by the vote of SPC 2025 exhibiting artists.

for $5,000 is a new addition to the exhibition and will be selected by the vote of SPC 2025 exhibiting artists. The Ruth Freedman People’s Choice Award for $5,000 will be based on the popular vote of gallery visitors. These two awards are sponsored by the Eugene and Ruth Freedman Family Foundation and will be presented at a gallery reception on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Schaefer Portrait Challenge 2025 is organized and presented by Maui Arts & Cultural Center and sponsored by the Eugene and Ruth Freedman Family Foundation and the continued support of Carolyn Schaefer. Additional funding provided by County of Maui – Office of Economic Development.

Exhibit Related Public Events:

Observe & Play Family Day

Saturday, February 1 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Families are invited to view the exhibit together, watch portrait demonstrations by exhibiting artists, and explore the art of portraiture through activity stations. FREE!

Quick Draw Night

Thursday, February 20 from 6 – 9 p.m.

A creative experience in the gallery, taught by exhibiting artists exploring playful ways to make a portrait. For adults (21 and over). Includes art materials and snacks. Cash bar for beverage purchase.

Tickets: $30. To reserve a space contact: galleryassistant@mauiarts.org

Artists’ Choice / People’s Choice Awards Reception

Sunday, March 16 at 2 p.m.

The public is invited for the revealing of these two awards, selected by the vote of SPC 2025 exhibiting artists and the popular vote of gallery visitors.

About Schaefer Portrait Challenge

Schaefer Portrait Challenge is a triennial statewide juried art exhibition, and a signature exhibition of Schaefer International Gallery at Maui Arts & Cultural Center, featuring artists from throughout Hawai‘i and portraits of subjects who have distinguished themselves in the eyes of the artist. Portrait subjects have included people well-known in their island communities, subjects with close personal or familial connections, and self-portraits. The MACC works closely with local arts organizations on each island to ensure a statewide community-based effort.

The origins of Schaefer Portrait Challenge date back to 2000, when a group of visual arts professionals from across Hawai‘i gathered at the MACC to develop and shape an exhibition that would help revive interest in portraiture to present the unique diversity of the people of the islands. The principal coordinator in 2003 was Tom Klobe, a teacher and exhibit designer from University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. The exhibit became a reality after several years of discussions and planning, with funding support to underwrite the exhibition.

The Schaefer Portrait Challenge has been held in 2003, 2006, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2018, and 2022.

Exhibit Dates and Gallery Hours

The exhibit will be on public display between Jan. 14 and March 22, 2025 at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Schaefer International Gallery. Admission to Schaefer Portrait Challenge (as with all exhibits at Maui Arts & Cultural Center) is free and open to the public. The gallery’s schedule is Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., as well as before select shows in Castle Theater.