List: Maui lane closures through Jan. 10

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. A map of lane closures can be found here, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

— South High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku/Waikapū:

Shoulder closure on South High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in both directions, between mile marker 0 and 3, between Main Street and Maui Tropical Plantation, on Monday, Jan. 6 to Friday, Jan. 10 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

Shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the southbound direction, between mile marker 1.1 and 1.9, in the vicinity of Kuikahi Drive and Pilikana Street, on Monday, Jan. 6 to Friday, Jan. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of a drain line on the shoulder for the Puʻunani Homestead Subdivision project. Traffic in both directions will be maintained with a lane shift.

Māʻalaea:

Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the westbound direction, between mile marker 3 and 4, in the vicinity of Waiko Road and Kuihelani Highway, on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for HECO pole replacement. Traffic will be maintained in both directions with a lane shift.

Māʻalaea/Papalaua Wayside Park:

Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in either direction, between mile marker 7 and 10, in the vicinity of McGregor Point to Papalaua Wayside Park, on Monday, Jan. 6 to Friday, Jan. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation and shoulder improvements. Traffic will be maintained in both directions with a lane shift.

Lahaina (24/7 closure):

Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the northbound direction, between mile marker 20.5 and 20.8, between Prison Street and Dickenson Street, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, until further notice in preparation for upcoming drain line replacement work.

Lahaina (nightwork):

Two lanes closed on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in either direction, between mile marker 21.8 and 22.1, in the vicinity of the intersection with Kapunakea Street, beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 to 5 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7, for sewer line work. One lane in both directions will remain open. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/lanes-closed-at-honoapi%ca%bbilani-highway-and-kapunakea-street-intersection-for-sewer-line-work/

Lahaina:

Single lane closed on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the northbound direction, between mile marker 21.8 and 22.1, in the vicinity of the intersection with Kapunakea Street, from Tuesday, Jan. 7 to Friday, Jan. 10, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for sewer line work. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/lanes-closed-at-honoapi%ca%bbilani-highway-and-kapunakea-street-intersection-for-sewer-line-work/

— Main Street/Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku:

Shoulder closure on Main Street (Route 32), in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 0.21 and 0.23, in the vicinity of North Church Street and North Market Street, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, for sidewalk replacement for the Maui Academy of Performing Arts Black Box Theater project.

Wailuku:

Right lane closure on Main Street (Route 32), in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 0.21 and 0.23, in the vicinity of North Church Street and North Market Street, on Friday, Jan. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sidewalk replacement for the Maui Academy of Performing Arts Black Box Theater project.

Wailuku/Kahului:

Shoulder closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32), in both directions, between mile marker 0 and 2.8, in the vicinity of South High Street and Hobron Avenue, on Monday, Jan. 6 to Friday, Jan. 10, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Wailuku:

Right lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile marker 0.4 and 0.6, in the vicinity of Naniloa Drive overpass and Main Street, on Monday, Jan. 6 to Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance and palm pruning.

Wailuku:

Single lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in both directions, between mile marker 0.7 and 0.9, in the vicinity of Lunalilo Street and Maui Lani Parkway, on Monday, Jan. 6 to Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

Waikamoi:

Intermittent road closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions, at mile marker 10, in the vicinity of Waikamoi Bridge on Monday, Jan. 6 to Friday, Jan. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for emergency rock scaling. There may be short holds of traffic for approximately 20 to 30 minutes.

— Haleakalā Highway/Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) —

Kula:

Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in the northbound direction, between mile marker 1 and 3 on Monday, Jan. 6 to Friday, Jan. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree removal.

Kula (24/7 closure):

Road closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) at mile marker 8.2 in the vicinity of Alae Road and Waiakoa Road, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, for road repairs.

See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/portion-of-kekaulike-avenue-in-kula-to-close-for-approximately-nine-months/

— Kahekili Highway (Route 340) —

Waiehu/Waiheʻe:

Shoulder closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 340), in both directions, between mile marker 0 and 2, from Monday, Jan. 6 to Friday, Jan. 10, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului:

Alternating single lane closures on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500), in both directions, between mile marker 0.43 and 1.1, in the vicinity of Wākea Avenue and Kuihelani Highway, on Friday, Jan. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for geotechnical work. One lane in each direction will be open for through traffic. See:https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roving-lane-closures-on-pu%ca%bbunene-avenue-for-soil-sample-drilling/