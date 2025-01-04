Maui Surf Forecast for January 05, 2025
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|25-35
|20-30
|20-30
|20-26
|West Facing
|7-10
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Hazy.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming
south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:58 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Dangerously high surf is expected along exposed north and west facing through Sunday afternoon. Surf heigts area expected to continue to rise this evening, peak overnight, then gradually decline. A High Surf Warning is in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai as well as north facing shores of Maui and west facing shores of the Big Island.
The next round of large to extra large northwest swells is expected to arrive Monday night. A strong low just south of the Aleutian Islands is expected to maintain a sizable and strong fetch aimed at Hawaii as it presses eastward. Surf heights may briefly drop below HSW criteria HSW Sunday Night or Monday, but should rebuild to extra large levels alogn northwest exposures Tuesday through Thursday.
Meanwhile, Surf along east and south facing shores will remain small through the forecast period.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com