deVine Wine Lounge: Mauiʻs new upscale retreat

A dedicated wine bar, deVine Wine Lounge, is opening on Maui. Designed as a sophisticated yet inviting space, deVine is a destination for wine lovers and casual sippers alike. The business offers an extensive selection of wines by the glass and bottle, alongside a curated menu of specialty cocktails, craft beers and non-alcoholic beverages.

deVine Wine Lounge held a soft opening on Dec. 26 and will be hosting a grand opening weekend of events beginning Jan. 24, 2025.

Located in South Maui, deVine Wine Lounge invites guests to unwind in a comfortable, upscale atmosphere. Staff members are dedicated to helping patrons discover the perfect pour, whether they are seasoned connoisseurs or new enthusiasts.

In addition to an impressive wine selection, deVine Wine Lounge offers an array of pūpū, salads, and charcuterie boards.

deVine Wine Lounge is owned and operated by Candice Seti, former owner of Ambrosia, voted Best Bar on Maui several years in a row. Candice was seeking to create a new space where adults could enjoy a relaxing evening in a comfortable and social environment.

Opening Hours:

Wednesdays, Thursdays, Sundays: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: 2 p.m. to midnight

For more information, visit www.devinewinelounge.com.