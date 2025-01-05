Hawaiʻi Rotary Youth Foundation offers $5000 Scholarships to Maui high school graduates 

File (2024): Kīhei Charter School graduating seniors. Courtesy photo

Eight Maui Rotary clubs are offering a $5,000 scholarship award to a deserving high school graduate this year.

The Hawaiʻi Rotary Youth Foundation (HRYF) was founded by Maurice J. “Sully” Sullivan during his year as the Rotary’s District Governor in Hawaiʻi, 1976-1977. It was Sully’s desire to assist Hawaiʻi’s high school graduates realize their potential by attending a college or university of their choice here in Hawaiʻi or on the mainland United States. Criteria for selection is based on scholastic and academic achievements, personal involvement in campus, community activities, and a personal essay.

HRYF programs are financed by contributions from Rotarians and other community minded persons and foundations. The Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Foundation favored HRYF with an endowment grant of $1,000,000 with only the interest being used to expand its scholarship this year.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 1, 2025. For questions about the application process contact HRYF Maui Trustee Joanne Laird at mamalrd01@gmail.com