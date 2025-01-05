Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 06, 2025

January 5, 2025, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
20-30
20-25
20-25
20-30 




West Facing
6-8
4-6
4-6
6-8 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 07:19 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 12:00 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Sunny. Hazy. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 06:44 AM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 02:17 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:59 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Overlapping extra large swell energy is expected to maintain warning level surf along north and west facing shores for the next several days, potentially through Thursday. 


The current west-northwest (290-310 degree) swell that is moving through the islands will slightly ease tonight. This will allow surf heights along most north and west facing shores to briefly drop to borderline warning levels tonight through early Monday. However, the next significant northwest reinforcement will arrive on Monday. This will increase surf heights along north and west facing shores once again, building Monday afternoon through Tuesday. Beginning late Tuesday afternoon, the largest of the overlapping swells will quickly build, bringing significant and dangerous surf along north and west facing shores. This swell will peak Wednesday morning then begin declining, with surf heights likely falling back below warning levels late Thursday. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Surf heights along east and south facing shores will remain small through the forecast period. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments