Maui Surf Forecast for January 06, 2025
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|20-30
|20-25
|20-25
|20-30
|West Facing
|6-8
|4-6
|4-6
|6-8
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly clear. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Hazy.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:59 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Overlapping extra large swell energy is expected to maintain warning level surf along north and west facing shores for the next several days, potentially through Thursday.
The current west-northwest (290-310 degree) swell that is moving through the islands will slightly ease tonight. This will allow surf heights along most north and west facing shores to briefly drop to borderline warning levels tonight through early Monday. However, the next significant northwest reinforcement will arrive on Monday. This will increase surf heights along north and west facing shores once again, building Monday afternoon through Tuesday. Beginning late Tuesday afternoon, the largest of the overlapping swells will quickly build, bringing significant and dangerous surf along north and west facing shores. This swell will peak Wednesday morning then begin declining, with surf heights likely falling back below warning levels late Thursday.
Surf heights along east and south facing shores will remain small through the forecast period.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com