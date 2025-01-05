Maui Surf Forecast for January 06, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 20-30 20-25 20-25 20-30 West Facing 6-8 4-6 4-6 6-8 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 07:19 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 12:00 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Sunny. Hazy. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 06:44 AM HST. Low 0.2 feet 02:17 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 5:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Overlapping extra large swell energy is expected to maintain warning level surf along north and west facing shores for the next several days, potentially through Thursday.

The current west-northwest (290-310 degree) swell that is moving through the islands will slightly ease tonight. This will allow surf heights along most north and west facing shores to briefly drop to borderline warning levels tonight through early Monday. However, the next significant northwest reinforcement will arrive on Monday. This will increase surf heights along north and west facing shores once again, building Monday afternoon through Tuesday. Beginning late Tuesday afternoon, the largest of the overlapping swells will quickly build, bringing significant and dangerous surf along north and west facing shores. This swell will peak Wednesday morning then begin declining, with surf heights likely falling back below warning levels late Thursday.

Surf heights along east and south facing shores will remain small through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.