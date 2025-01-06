34-year-old woman rescued from waters offshore of Kalapaki Bay, Kauaʻi
US Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders were notified at 11:48 a.m. Sunday by Kaua‘i County dispatch about a woman being in distress while swimming 500 yards from the beach in waters of the bay on the southeast side of the island near Nāwiliwili.
Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a 45-foot response boat medium boat crew from US Coast Guard Station Kaua‘i, about a mile away in Līhuʻe, to assist.
Two members from Kaua‘i Fire Department located the woman in the water upon arriving at the scene on paddleboards. The Coast Guard boat crew arrived at the same time to recover the woman and the two firefighters assisting her before heading back to the USCG Kaua‘i station.
Local emergency medical services took over care of the woman when she arrived back on land at the station. Authorities said she was in stable condition.