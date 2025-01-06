34-year-old woman rescued from waters offshore of Kalapaki Bay, Kauaʻi

Pictured here: US Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Kai Hall. A 45-foot response boat from the Kaua‘i station responded to a swimmer in distress Sunday morning in waters off Kalapaki Bay, just about a mile from the Kaua’i station. File PC: US Coast Guard photo/Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson

A 34-year-old woman was rescued Sunday from waters offshore of Kalapaki Bay, Kauaʻi

US Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders were notified at 11:48 a.m. Sunday by Kaua‘i County dispatch about a woman being in distress while swimming 500 yards from the beach in waters of the bay on the southeast side of the island near Nāwiliwili.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a 45-foot response boat medium boat crew from US Coast Guard Station Kaua‘i, about a mile away in Līhuʻe, to assist.

Two members from Kaua‘i Fire Department located the woman in the water upon arriving at the scene on paddleboards. The Coast Guard boat crew arrived at the same time to recover the woman and the two firefighters assisting her before heading back to the USCG Kaua‘i station.

Local emergency medical services took over care of the woman when she arrived back on land at the station. Authorities said she was in stable condition.