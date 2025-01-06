High Surf Warning issued as NW swell builds to 35 feet

A High Surf Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for the north and west facing shores of Kauaʻi, Niʻihau, Oʻahu and Molokaʻi, the north facing shores of Maui, and the west facing shores of the Big Island.

The National Weather Service reports that warning level surf will continue at least through Wednesday morning along exposed north and west facing shores. Another reinforcing northwest swell will swiftly build in later tonight into Tuesday, and an even larger swell will build into the region from Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to the warning.

Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet today and 25 to 35 feet by Tuesday are expected along north facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Molokaʻi and Maui. Dangerously large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet today and 20 to 25 feet by Tuesday are expected along west facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Molokaʻi.

The public can expect ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, coastal benches, and lava flows creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways. Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches. Large breaking waves and strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing challenging boat handling.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD