Nihon Bunka awardees honored and installation of new Board set at Shinnenkai

The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui announced the recipients of this year’s prestigious Nihon Bunka Awards given to outstanding individuals for their excellence and lifetime dedication to the perpetuation of the Japanese arts and culture, and for their unselfish willingness to share their talents with the community to inspire future generations.

This year’s awardees are Brian Nagami, Tiffany Iida and Sensei Claude Moreau.

Nihon Bunka awardees 2025: Brian Nagami, Tiffany Iida and Sensei Claude Moreau.

Brian Nagami

Brian has been a dedicated member of Maui Taiko for more than two decades, having started his taiko journey on the mainland before relocating to Maui. During his past 15 years as the Artistic Director and Lead Instructor for the Japanese drumming group, Brian has worked with dozens of teachers to inspire hundreds of participants while developing pieces, coordinating performances, and sharing the art of taiko.

Maui Taiko reaches thousands of community members and visitors annually, averaging over 60 performances each year through performances that include festivals, weddings, business openings, corporate events, and a wide range of other such celebrations. Through his leadership, artistry, instruction, and performance in taiko, Brian has helped spread Japanese culture across Maui and beyond.

In addition to his role in Maui Taiko, Brian has served on the planning committee for Maui Matsuri for over 20 years, taking on a wide range of roles, including that of Co-Chair for more than a decade. His leadership has been instrumental in making the festival a vibrant celebration of Japanese culture, drawing attendees from all over the world.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Brian has also served on the board of the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui (JCSM) for over 10 years, serving as President from 2012-2013. Most recently, he’s served as the chair of the organization’s Scholarship Committee, where he has continued to support the next generation of Maui’s cultural leaders.

“With his passion, humility, and dedication, Brian embodies the spirit of community service. Whether performing or organizing behind the scenes, he is a beloved leader who inspires others and makes an indelible impact on Maui’s cultural heritage,” according to the JCSM announcement.

Tiffany Iida

Tiffany Iida has been a pillar of the Maui community, tirelessly dedicating over two decades to preserving and promoting Japanese culture. As a founding committee member of the Maui Matsuri Festival in 2000, she has chaired key initiatives like the Kodomo (Children’s) Corner, Volunteer Hospitality, and Passport Program, as well as serving as Co-Chair from 2008 to 2010. Her leadership and passion have helped make the festival a cherished cultural event for families and visitors alike.

Beyond the Matsuri, Tiffany has served the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui (JCSM) for 16 years in roles such as Secretary, Vice President, President, and Immediate Past President. She continues to enrich the Society’s programs by managing events like silent auction fundraisers, scholarships, and the annual Oshougatsu mochi pounding event. Her dedication ensures the Society’s mission endures for future generations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tiffany’s commitment extends to the Maui County Sister Cities Foundation, where she has served since 2006 in various leadership roles, including President. She has coordinated Japan delegation visits, fostering strong international relationships. Additionally, she has hosted numerous Japanese exchange students and survivors of the 2011 earthquake through the Aloha Initiative, creating meaningful cultural connections.

Known for her kindness, poise, and humility, Tiffany embodies the values of Japanese culture, according to the organization. “She is a role model for the younger generation, a tireless community leader, and an unwavering source of support. Her contributions bring people together, foster mutual understanding, and leave a lasting impact that radiates through generations,” according to the JCSM announcement.

Sensei Claude Moreau

Sensei Claude Moreau has been a steadfast champion of Japanese culture and the martial art of judo since moving to Maui in 1979. His journey began with earning his black belt at Osaka Jo Judo Dojo in 1974, and his passion for teaching quickly set him apart. As a coach at Wailuku Hongwanji Judo Club, he inspired countless students while fostering a love for judo and its core principles of respect, discipline, and perseverance.

Recognizing the need for expanded judo opportunities, Sensei Claude co-founded the Maui Judo Dojo and, later in 2008, the Makawao Hongwanji Judo Club. His dedication extended to coaching at King Kekaulike High School for nearly two decades, where he instilled invaluable life lessons in his students. Despite battling prostate and bone cancer, he continues to lead bi-weekly practices, demonstrating remarkable resilience and devotion to his craft.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Sensei Claude’s contributions reach beyond the dojo. His volunteer work at the Makawao Hongwanji Mission, including carpentry and maintenance, reflects his selflessness and commitment to the community. Through his actions, he exemplifies the judo spirit, emphasizing the importance of mutual support and service.

“The legacy Sensei Claude has built endures in the generations of students he has taught. Many return to support tournaments and events, ensuring the judo family thrives. His life’s work embodies the values of the Nihon Bunka Award, making him a worthy recipient of this prestigious honor,” JCSM reports.

At this year’s Shinnenkai, a new set of leaders will also be installed to take the helm for JCSM.

JCSM has installed new leaders for 2025.

Justin Yanagida, President

Justin is a martial artist, author, and owner of Yanagida Studio in Wailuku. The son of Japanese immigrant parents, Justin overcame significant physical and mental challenges to become a respected community leader and advocate for lasting health and fitness. He is passionate about helping others improve their quality of life and empowers individuals to achieve sustainable results through fitness and wellness. Justin is also an accomplished athlete in various martial arts, and enjoys anime in his downtime.

Rachelle Ouye, Vice President

Rachelle is the Client Success Manager and Creative Assistant at Sae Design Group, where she excels in keeping her team focused, cultivating a positive company culture, and showcasing the transformative power of design in everyday life. A passionate advocate for her community, she served as Vice President of The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center and currently represents Maui for the Ma’i Movement, dedicated to ending period poverty in Hawaii. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Rachelle finds joy in her personal life as a devoted mother to her two-year-old son, Tiger, a loving wife to her husband, Kalani.

Jennifer Sumida, Secretary

Jen is an administrative assistant at Fukumoto Engineering and a long-standing member of the JCSM Board. Passionate about preserving and celebrating Japanese culture, she is a dedicated performer and advocate for Maui Taiko, participating in tours and seminars to share the art of traditional Japanese drumming. Jen also plays a pivotal role in the community as Co-Chair of the annual Maui Matsuri, Maui’s largest and most anticipated Japanese festival, fostering cultural appreciation and bringing people together through vibrant celebrations.

Stacey Nikaido, Treasurer

Stacey is the Controller at Kahului Federal Credit Union, where she has dedicated nearly 19 years to managing financial operations with precision and expertise. Her deep knowledge of finance has been instrumental in maintaining JCSM’s financial health, ensuring compliance with all laws and regulations. A lifelong enthusiast of Japanese culture, Stacey studied minyo dance with Nakayama Minyo Kai and later joined Maui Minyo Kai under Sensei Ken Tasaka. She remains a passionate teacher and performer, sharing the joy of obon dance with the community.

Kit Furukawa, Immediate Past President

Kit is a serial entrepreneur and community leader who operates Mystery Maui Escape Room, manufactures a premium condiment Maui Chili Chili Oil, and runs a marketing consultancy, Kit Zulueta Productions LLC, alongside her husband, Deron. With a background in leadership roles within the County of Maui, Kit brings a wealth of experience to her ventures and continues to give back by serving on various nonprofit boards. She is also an assistant instructor with the Maui Karate Association, sharing her passion and appreciation for Japanese culture.