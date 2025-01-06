Philanthropic leaders establish multi-million dollar Maui Recovery Funders Collaborative

Courtesy: mauirecoveryfunders.org

The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, Kaiser Permanente and Maui United Way today announced the formation of the Maui Recovery Funders Collaborative, a pioneering philanthropic network designed to support communities impacted by the 2023 Maui wildfires. This innovative model streamlines access to funding for organizations serving affected Maui communities, providing more exposure to potential funders than applicants may otherwise have.

The collaborative effort includes a variety of funders, including American Red Cross, Harold K.L. Castle Foundation, The Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, HCF, Kaiser Permanente, Maui United Way, and Nuestro Futuro Foundation. The availability of funding comes at a critical time, as government, nonprofit and private sectors focus on long-term recovery planning and rebuilding.

Lahaina, Maui post wildfires. PC: Hawaii Community Foundation – Maui Strong

“This initiative marks a significant shift in Maui’s recovery journey,” said Keanu Lau Hee, senior director of the HCF Maui Recovery Office. “By aligning our resources and working directly with community partners, we’re creating a framework that galvanizes our collective efforts. We responded to community need right away in the immediate aftermath of the fires and since then have provided critical support for housing, economic resiliency, health and social services, and natural, historical and cultural resources. Many of our grantees also benefited from the support of other foundations and we quickly understood the need for a collaborative approach that could provide wraparound services and usher in long-term resilience.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

HCF, Kaiser Permanente, and Maui United Way co-founded the MRFC with a shared commitment to long-term recovery and as established philanthropic organizations trusted by the community.

Kaiser Permanente leaders take a moment to celebrate the opening of the healthcare provider’s Lahaina clinic with Mayor Richard Bissen and Gov. Josh Green. PC: Kaiser Permanente Hawaii

After the August 2023 fires, the sign in front of the Kaiser Permanente Lahaina Clinic was the only thing left standing. Despite the loss, they continued to serve the community, deploying physicians and care teams to the shelters as the first survivors began to arrive, and operating mobile health vehicles and first aid stations providing care to all in West Maui for eight months. In addition to providing care, Kaiser Permanente’s commitment to Maui’s recovery now exceeds $8 million, including implementing a charitable health coverage plan for Maui residents who do not qualify for any other health coverage, Medical Financial Assistance awards absolving West Maui residents of medical debt owed to Kaiser Permanente, and over $4.5 million in grants to community organizations to support housing, behavioral health access, health care workforce development, emergency feeding, and other priorities.

“Kaiser Permanente has been an early funder and advocate for critical efforts that have now raised millions of dollars in follow-on funding from government and other donors,” said David Tumilowicz, senior director of community health at Kaiser Permanente. “This includes the Maui Wildfire Exposure Study as well as the Ke Ola Hou behavioral health resiliency center, which is now a key component of Maui County’s long term recovery plan to provide behavioral health support to survivors for decades to come. The Maui Recovery Funders Collaborative allows us to work together with other funders to grow these important initiatives.”

Maui United Way’s, Jeeyun Lee, Kaimakana Lum and CHNA’s, Dustin Kaleiopu, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Mailau-Laborte ‘ohana Thursday afternoon. The families returned to Maui for the holidays after having to relocated to the mainland following the 2023 Maui wildfires.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui United Way has a long history of addressing Maui’s most pressing needs by uniting resources and solutions, making them well positioned to bring immediate relief to individuals and organizations. “The Maui Recovery Funders Collaborative allows us to coordinate funding efforts more effectively, reducing the burden on organizations seeking support and ensuring that aid reaches those who need it most,” says Jeeyun Lee, director of impact at Maui United Way. “We are particularly excited to support initiatives that not only rebuild but also strengthen our community’s infrastructure and social fabric. As a funder, our goal is to use this model to create a similarly efficient system for ‘blue sky’ times in the future.”

Maui Recovery Funders Collaborative will expand access to funding, particularly for underserved groups, through an open application process that requires no invitation. The model focuses on funding critical recovery areas including housing, behavioral health, economic development, cultural preservation, healthcare access, youth support, and education. This comprehensive approach recognizes that effective disaster recovery must address both immediate needs and long-standing community challenges while building resilience against future impacts.

The initiative represents a scalable model for collaborative philanthropy that can be adapted to address other community challenges. Through formal and informal channels, it incorporates direct community input to shape priorities and share insights, while creating opportunities for funders to learn from local expertise and innovative, community-led solutions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Each funding partner first independently reviews applications to assess alignment with their specific requirements. The partners then convene to discuss requests, share insights, and identify opportunities to leverage support across organizations.

Organizations interested in applying for funding can submit applications through the Collaborative’s website at mauirecoveryfunders.org.