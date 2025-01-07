Hawaiʻi County continues Waipiʻo Valley Road emergency rules

The County of Hawaiʻi is continuing emergency rules for Waipiʻo Valley Road, three years after the rules were first enacted in 2022.

Mayor Kimo Alameda signed the 15th Waipiʻo Valley Road Declaration of Emergency and related emergency rules due to ongoing safety concerns. The latest declaration is in effect from Jan. 6 through March 6.

The rules limit vehicle access to Hawaiʻi County residents, permitted licensed/insured tour operators, and Native Hawaiians exercising traditional and/or customary rights. Use of four-wheel drive vehicles is required. Pedestrians are prohibited.

Tour operators must receive a permit from the Mayor’s Office by calling 808-961-8211.

The full emergency declaration is posted online. The emergency rules are available for viewing here.