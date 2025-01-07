Hawaiʻi Palliative and Hospice Care Collaborative forms to strengthen advanced illness care across state

Hospice Maui. Photo credit: County of Maui.

Six grassroots nonprofit hospice providers—Hawai‘i Care Choices, Hospice Maui, Kaua‘i Hospice, Navian Hawaii, North Hawai‘i Hospice, and St. Francis Hospice—have united to form the Hawai‘i Palliative and Hospice Care Collaborative, a statewide initiative leveraging decades of expertise to provide compassionate palliative and hospice care across Hawai‘i.

“This Collaborative represents a new era for end-of-life care in Hawai‘i,” said Brenda S. Ho, CEO of Hawai‘i Care Choices. “By coming together, we are amplifying our voice, strengthening our resources, and ensuring that every community across our islands has access to care that honors the culture and preferences of each patient and their ‘ohana.”

The Hawai‘i Palliative and Hospice Care Collaborative is driven by a shared mission to: promote awareness and access to hospice and palliative care; ensure sustainability of non-profit, mission-driven care throughout Hawai‘i; foster innovation and collaboration, sharing clinical, educational, and administrative expertise among providers; honor cultural diversity by offering care that reflects the unique traditions and values of Hawai‘i’s communities. Together, the Collaborative serves thousands of residents each year, providing comprehensive support for patients facing serious illness and their loved ones.

As Hawai‘i’s population continues to age, the demand for hospice and palliative services is increasing. Although thousands of residents are eligible for hospice care, and much more could benefit from palliative services, geographic barriers and workforce shortages pose significant challenges, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

“This partnership allows us to address these gaps more effectively by leveraging the strengths of each organization,” said Tricia Yamashita, executive director of Kauaʻi Hospice. “Together, we’re not only improving access but also setting a higher standard for care statewide.”

“Our vision is simple but powerful: compassionate, high-quality care for every person in Hawai‘i who needs it,” said Brenda Ho. “With the support of our community, we can make this vision a reality.”