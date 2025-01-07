Kids Hurt Too Hawaiʻi expands peer support groups to Wailuku and Lahaina

Kids Hurt Too Hawaiʻi, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children and young adults experiencing grief or trauma, is offering monthly peer support groups in Lahaina and Wailuku to assist families impacted by the wildfires and other challenges.

These sessions are designed to provide a safe and nurturing environment where keiki (ages 3-19) and their ‘ohana can process their experiences, build resilience and connect with others who understand their journey.

The group meets in Wailuku at the J. Walter Cameron Center Auditorium (95 Mahalani St.) on the second Thursday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The next group is Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lahaina peer support groups gather at the Lahaina Comprehensive Health Center (1830 S. Honoapiʻilani Highway) — below the Civic Center — every third Monday of the month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The next Lahaina group meets Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

Families are encouraged to register online or contact Kids Hurt Too Hawaiʻi’s Maui program director, Marissa Meerians, at marissa@kidshurttoo.org or 808-298-4877.

A past participant shared, “Kids Hurt Too Hawaiʻi was helpful for me because it showed me how many other kids had been through similar things and how they coped with it.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kids Hurt Too Hawaiʻi offers a range of peer-support programs, mentoring, and activities to help children heal from emotional wounds caused by trauma, grief, or loss. The organization supports keiki who have experienced the death of a loved one, family separation, foster care placement, or other difficult circumstances.

“Our mission is to provide a safe and supportive environment where young keiki can share their stories, learn coping skills, and connect with others who understand their journey,” Meerians said. “We are committed to strengthening families and communities across Hawaiʻi.”

For more information about Kids Hurt Too Hawaiʻi and its programs, visit www.kidshurttoo.org.