Maui police request help locating missing teen

Kauiloaokalani Wright Jordan. PC: MPD

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Kauiloaokalani Wright-Jordan, 16, of Haʻikū.

Wright-Jordan was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 by a family member after she was discovered to have left her residence sometime on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024 and did not return. Wright-Jordan was last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 by another family member at his residence in Haʻikū.

Wright-Jordan does not have a vehicle, and her family is concerned for her safety and well-being.

Wright-Jordan is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark colored, long sleeve shirt, unknown colored shorts, and dark colored sandals.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wright-Jordan is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it is an emergency, call 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-000627.