Maui News

Maui student, Sloper earns PinkRose Foundation scholarship

January 7, 2025, 8:50 AM HST
* Updated January 7, 8:51 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Caroline Sloper. PC: courtesy.

Maui student Caroline Sloper was recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the PinkRose Foundation, which works to provide post-secondary scholarships to students who have lost a parent to breast cancer. 

“I am honored to receive this PinkRose scholarship in memory of Marie Dibattista,” said Sloper. “This scholarship will help me with my educational costs at Yale University. I am so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to share this amazing resource with other students.”

In addition to raising and distributing funds, PinkRose informs the public about the causes of breast cancer found in the environment and encourages the use of organic products.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The PinkRose℠ Foundation Inc. provides scholarships where children can embark on personal growth and start to overcome the grief caused by breast cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments