Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 08, 2025

January 7, 2025, 8:05 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
20-30
25-35
25-35
30-40 




West Facing
5-7
6-8
6-8
7-10 




South Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
1-3 




East Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
South winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 03:09 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 11:19 PM HST.




Low 1.4 feet 05:19 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 07:37 AM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 04:03 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:00 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Overlapping large to extra large long-period swells will maintain warning level surf along most north and west facing shores through Thursday. Wave heights have increased throughout the day at buoys 51001 and 51101 northwest of Kauai, though the Hanalei and Waimea buoys have held relatively steady thus far. This evening and tonight, however, expect that surf along north and west facing shores will trend up to extra-large heights as a significant NW swell builds. This swell will peak on Wednesday, then gradually diminish from Thursday into Saturday, with surf falling below High Surf Warning levels Thursday night and falling below High Surf Advisory heights by Saturday. As some of the swell is being generated by an extensive fetch of west to northwest winds passing just north of the islands, a wide range of wave periods is expected. A new, moderate northwest swell is possible Sunday. 


Locally strong southwest winds will bring choppy wind waves to south and west facing shores (especially on Kauai and Oahu) through tonight before diminishing. Surf along east facing shores will remain small throughout the next few days. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments