Maui Surf Forecast for January 08, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 20-30 25-35 25-35 30-40 West Facing 5-7 6-8 6-8 7-10 South Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 1-3 East Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 03:09 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 11:19 PM HST. Low 1.4 feet 05:19 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 07:37 AM HST. Low -0.1 feet 04:03 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:00 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Overlapping large to extra large long-period swells will maintain warning level surf along most north and west facing shores through Thursday. Wave heights have increased throughout the day at buoys 51001 and 51101 northwest of Kauai, though the Hanalei and Waimea buoys have held relatively steady thus far. This evening and tonight, however, expect that surf along north and west facing shores will trend up to extra-large heights as a significant NW swell builds. This swell will peak on Wednesday, then gradually diminish from Thursday into Saturday, with surf falling below High Surf Warning levels Thursday night and falling below High Surf Advisory heights by Saturday. As some of the swell is being generated by an extensive fetch of west to northwest winds passing just north of the islands, a wide range of wave periods is expected. A new, moderate northwest swell is possible Sunday.

Locally strong southwest winds will bring choppy wind waves to south and west facing shores (especially on Kauai and Oahu) through tonight before diminishing. Surf along east facing shores will remain small throughout the next few days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.