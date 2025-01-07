Maui United Way awards $1.15M in Mā‘ona Food Security Grants

Kilohana resident, Dennis Rieta, receives his groceries for the week from Our Kūpuna staff during the holidays. PC: Maui United Way / Mā‘ona Food Security Grants

Maui United Way is proud to announce the recipients of its Mā‘ona Food Security Grant, a new initiative aimed at addressing critical food security challenges in Maui County.

Following the devastating wildfires, Maui United Way reports the organization remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting local organizations that provide access to nutritious, culturally appropriate food for individuals and families—with a special focus on vulnerable populations such as kūpuna (elders) and keiki (children).

Grantee Organizations and Award Amounts:

Common Ground Collective – $200,000

Fresh Help Maui – $75,000

Hale Kipa – $126,000

Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawai‘i – $54,000

Hua Momona Foundation – $75,000

Ka Hale Pōmaika‘i – $16,000

Maui Grassroots Collective – $75,000

Nā Hoaloha Interfaith Volunteers – $50,000

ʻOhana Makamae – $150,000

Our Kūpuna – $150,000

Pacific Birth Collective – $54,000

Pacific Cancer Foundation – $25,000

University of Hawai‘i Foundation – Maui – $100,000

Total Funds Awarded: $1,150,000

A panel of community members, including food security experts and representatives of Maui’s diverse populations, carefully evaluated each proposal. Maui United Way prioritized projects with strong community ties, culturally grounded solutions, and innovative strategies to combat food insecurity.

The selected grantees collectively serve a broad range of populations, including kūpuna, keiki, displaced families, and individuals facing barriers to accessing fresh, nutritious food. Funded initiatives include community farming programs, mobile grocery delivery services, and culturally significant food programs aimed at improving health and preserving traditions.

“At Our Kūpuna, we believe food is more than sustenance—it nourishes the body, mind, and spirit,” said Shannon I‘i, Maui Program Coordinator. “Thanks to the Mā‘ona Food Security Grant, we can expand our grocery delivery program to ensure kūpuna impacted by the fires have access to nutrient-dense foods, delivered with aloha. This support will go a long way in keeping our kūpuna fed and cared for.”

“The Mā‘ona Food Security Grant is a cornerstone of Maui United Way’s long-term commitment to helping our community recover and thrive,” said Makana Rosete, Director of Communications, Events, and Advocacy. “Food security is foundational to resilience, and our grantees are stepping up in meaningful, impactful ways to ensure no one in our community is left behind.”

For more information about the Mā‘ona Food Security Grant and other Maui United Way initiatives, visit mauiunitedway.org or contact Makana Rosete at Makana@MauiUnitedWay.org.