Kīhei man reported missing after he failed to return home from surfing Tuesday

Douglas Caldwell, 72, of Kīhei. Caldwell was operating his white Volkswagen multipurpose vehicle bearing Hawaiʻi license plate LLW-663. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Douglas Caldwell, 72, of Kīhei.

Caldwell was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 by an acquaintance when he failed to return home from going surfing. Caldwell was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on that morning leaving his residence to go surfing at Kalama Park, Kīhei.

Caldwell was operating his white Volkswagen multipurpose vehicle bearing Hawaiʻi license plate LLW-663.

Caldwell may have gone to Lahaina to surf later that afternoon, as his vehicle was observed heading in that direction around 2 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Caldwell is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has grayish/brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an unknown color surf shorts and no shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Caldwell, is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-000727.