Maui native promoted to partner at Cades Schutte LLP

Pōhai Nu‘uhiwa Campbell, Lindsay N. McAneeley and Jarrett A. Dempsey of Cades Schutte LLP. PC: Tristan Murayama/SPARK

Maui native Jarrett A. Dempsey has been promoted to partner at Cades Schutte LLP, the firm announced Tuesday, alongside two other promotions in its Honolulu office’s Litigation and Trusts & Estates departments.

Dempsey is a member of the firm’s Litigation Department. He focuses his practice on medical malpractice litigation, insurance defense, and health law. He represents hospitals, nursing staff, and physicians in tort claims, premises liability claims, and insurance reimbursement proceedings. Dempsey also has experience structuring and incorporating nonprofit healthcare entities.

In his litigation practice, Dempsey has gained significant experience navigating discovery disputes involving electronic medical records, information maintained under HIPAA and the HITECH Act, and other electronically stored information. As O‘ahu Director of the HSBA Young Lawyer’s Division, he led the expansion of volunteer legal hotlines for victims of the August 2023 Maui wildfires, providing guidance on document replacement, insurance, and landlord-tenant issues.

He is recognized in The Best Lawyers in America’s Ones to Watch list, Hawai‘i Business Magazine’s Emerging Legal Stars, and was a fellow in the HSBA 2022 Leadership Institute. Dempsey received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Hawaiʻi and his J.D., summa cum laude, from the William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaiʻi.

Additional new partners at Cades Schutte’s include Pōhai Nu‘uhiwa Campbell, of the firm’s Litigation Department, and Lindsay N. McAneeley, a member of the firm’s Litigation Department and Environmental Law Practice Group.

“I am proud to congratulate Pōhai, Jarrett, and Lindsay on their well-deserved promotions to partnership,” said Ryan M. Wilson, partner and member of Cades Schutte’s management committee. “This new partner class represents a diverse blend of talent—attorneys who have been with us since their summer associate days and lateral hires who bring invaluable experience to the firm. Each one of them enhances our expertise across litigation, environmental law, and trusts and estates, and we look forward to their continued leadership and contributions to our clients and the community.”