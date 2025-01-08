Maui Surf Forecast for January 09, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 25-35 20-30 20-30 20-25 West Facing 8-12 7-10 7-10 6-8 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy

until 12 AM, then mostly cloudy. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 04:03 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 12:20 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Scattered showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 04:55 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An extra-large west-northwest (320 degrees) swell is at its peak, producing dangerously large surf along exposed north and west facing shores. A High Surf Warning remains posted for most north and west facing shores. Surf heights will likely fall below High Surf Warning levels Thursday night, and below High Surf Advisory heights by Saturday. A new, moderate northwest swell is possible Sunday.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.