Maui Surf Forecast for January 09, 2025
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|25-35
|20-30
|20-30
|20-25
|West Facing
|8-12
|7-10
|7-10
|6-8
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy
until 12 AM, then mostly cloudy.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|West winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Scattered showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:01 PM HST.
Swell Summary
An extra-large west-northwest (320 degrees) swell is at its peak, producing dangerously large surf along exposed north and west facing shores. A High Surf Warning remains posted for most north and west facing shores. Surf heights will likely fall below High Surf Warning levels Thursday night, and below High Surf Advisory heights by Saturday. A new, moderate northwest swell is possible Sunday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com