Maui United Way, FCJC brighten the holidays for 2,100 keiki through annual toy drive

MD Restoration owners, Sun Galanto and Kale, join Paul Tonnesen, Executive Director of Friends of the Children’s Justice Center, to celebrate a generous donation of toys for the annual Holiday Toy Drive, helping to bring joy to keiki in need this holiday season.

Maui United Way and Friends of the Children’s Justice Center, with generous sponsorship from Pacific Media Group, recently concluded their annual Holiday Toy Drive, bringing holiday cheer to children in need across Maui County. For the past nine years, these two agencies have collaborated to serve the community’s keiki, making the drive a cherished tradition made possible by the continued support of local donors.

“The Friends of the Children’s Justice Center understands that true impact comes from collaboration. Partnering with Maui United Way year after year allows us to ensure that no child goes without a gift during the holiday season. The thousands of gifts delivered send a powerful message of care and support to children who need it most,” shared Paul Tonnesen, Executive Director of FCJC.

Bank of Hawaiʻi played a vital role as the main drop-off location for toy donations. Thanks to the incredible generosity of the Maui community, the drive exceeded expectations, fulfilling 100% of requests and distributing over 2,100 toys to keiki on Maui, Lānaʻi, and Molokaʻi. The toys were distributed through Maui United Way’s network of non-profit partners and FCJC’s community partners.

“We extend our heartfelt mahalo to our sponsor Pacific Media Group, Bank of Hawaiʻi, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui, Makawao Veterinary Clinic, Puʻu Kukui Elementary School PTSO, MD Restoration, Emmanual Lutheran, and every individual and organization that contributed to this year’s drive. It was truly moving to witness so many step forward and give with aloha, even during challenging times,” said Makana Rosete, Director of Communications, Events, and Advocacy of Maui United Way.

To learn more about supporting the efforts of Maui United Way and Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui, visit www.mauiunitedway.org and www.mauicjc.org.