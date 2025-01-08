Q&A on FEMAʻs Direct Lease Housing program

FEMA’s Kilohana temporary housing project in Lahaina, Maui. PC: FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency continues to house survivors of the Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires through their Direct Housing Program. Participating property owners should stay in touch with their property manager and tenants should remain in contact with their FEMA recertification advisor. FEMA responds to questions that tenants may have about the program and their housing security as well as questions landlords may have about housing fire survivors.

Tenants

Q. What happens to tenants if FEMA does not extend a property owner’s contract?

A. Wildfire survivors in FEMA’s Direct Housing Program may remain in the program through Feb. 10, 2026. If their current property owner’s contract is not extended and they must move out, an alternative housing solution will be provided by FEMA to accommodate them as long as they remain eligible or until the end of the Direct Housing Program.

Q. How will displaced families be informed about having to move if their current property owner’s contract is not extended?

A. Tenants will be informed by FEMA in advance if they will be required to move to another location. FEMA will then provide alternative housing solutions for these households.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Q. How do wildfire survivors feel reassured about their housing security?

A. While housing situations may change, tenants can rest assured that if they continue to meet the requirements in their license agreement they may remain in the program and will be housed until they find their permanent housing solution or until the program ends.

Q. When will Direct Lease tenants be required to begin paying rent?

A. All Direct Lease households will begin paying rent to FEMA on March 1, 2025.

Q. When will households be notified of the requirement to begin paying rent?

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A. Households have received 60- and 90-day notices informing them of the rent requirement that will begin on March 1, 2025, and of the process to appeal the rental amount. They will also receive a hand-delivered 30-day notice.

Q. How is the rental amount determined?

A. The rental amount will be based on the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) 2025 Fair Market Rent on Maui along with the household’s ability to pay.

Q. If individuals have questions about the rental requirement and the appeal process who do they talk to?

A. Direct Housing households are encouraged to talk to their recertification advisor if they have any questions on the appeal process and what documentation is needed to be considered for rent reduction.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For Direct Lease households with further questions call the Individual Assistance Housing Hotline at 808-784-1600.

Property Owners/Landlords

Q. When will property owners know whether their contract with FEMA and their property management company is extended?

A. FEMA provides a “Notice of Intent to Extend” to the property management companies. Property owners should remain in touch with their property manager.

Q. How can property owners be assured that rental payments will continue to be made?

A. Property owners whose contract with the property management company is active will continue to receive FEMA validated rental payments from the property management company.