UH nursing students become first to complete Molokaʻi internship

UH Mānoa nursing students Cedric Abad and Sandra Xiao interned at Molokaʻi General Hospital for six weeks in the summer. PC: UH News

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa nursing students Cedric Abad and Sandra Xiao credit their six-week internship at Molokaʻi General Hospital this past summer with transforming their career aspirations and deepening their commitment to healthcare. As the first nursing students from UH Mānoa to complete an internship at Molokaʻi General Hospital, they gained unique insights and hands-on experience in a rural setting, preparing them for their graduation in Spring 2025.

“The rural setting of Molokaʻi added a unique dimension to their learning, offering an immersive experience that exposed them to healthcare in a resource-limited environment while fostering rich connections with the community,” said Connie Gazmen, instructor of the NURS 399 Summer Internship course. “Moloka‘i General Hospital Nursing Director Michael Mullen curated an experience that challenged and inspired the students, setting the stage for their future careers.”

Molokaʻi General Hospital, a member of The Queen’s Health Systems, serves as the sole healthcare provider to Molokaʻi’s 7,500 residents and visitors, offering 24/7 care in a remote island community.

Abad, a graduate of Damien Memorial School, was initially nervous about being the first nursing students to represent both UH Mānoa and Queen’s on Molokaʻi, but he found the experience life-changing.

“Going to Molokaʻi, where Saint Damien served, made the experience even more meaningful to me,” he said. “The support and guidance of the nurses, staff, doctors and patients allowed me to learn and do things I never imagined possible.”

Xiao and Abad with MGH Nursing Director Michael Mullen. PC: UH News

Abad said his time at the hospital honed his clinical skills, improved his patient communication and solidified his interest in emergency department nursing, which he now sees as his chosen career path. From managing ventilators to participating in rapid sequence intubation and medevac transfers, Abad’s hands-on involvement in high-pressure scenarios boosted his confidence as a future nurse.

“The hospital’s limited resources emphasized self-reliance and adaptability, which helped me grow immensely,” he said.

Outside of work, Abad appreciated Molokaʻi’s serene lifestyle, finding it “deeply therapeutic” compared to the hustle of urban life.

For Oʻahu native Xiao, the internship provided a fresh perspective on rural healthcare. “It wasn’t just about building nursing skills,” she said. “Living on Molokaʻi and experiencing its slower pace made me appreciate the simple things in life.”

Xiao’s work at Molokaʻi General Hospital ranged from operating ventilators to learning ultrasound-guided IV insertions—skills she wouldn’t typically encounter as a nursing student on Oʻahu.

“One of the highlights was practicing ultrasound-guided IVs on a manikin arm and then applying it to real patients,” she said.

Beyond clinical tasks, Xiao said she cherished local traditions like enjoying Molokaʻi’s famous hot bread from Kanemitsu in the middle of the night, peaceful sunset strolls along the wharf, and attending community events such as the Kamehameha Day Celebration.

With tuition assistance from The Queen’s Medical Center, the Molokaʻi internship enabled Abad and Xiao to excel and gain new skills at Molokaʻi General Hospital, earning them job offers upon graduation and paving the way for potential healthcare careers on Molokaʻi.

The Molokaʻi Kamehameha Day Celebration. PC: UH News

