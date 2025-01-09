AARP accepting Community Challenge grant applications until March 5

Volunteers prepare to distribute food to clients at The Pantry by Feeding Hawaiʻi in Kalihi just before Thanksgiving. The Pantry received a 2024 AARP Livable Communities Community Challenge Grant to teach volunteers and clients more about internet technology so they can better use The Pantry’s online ordering system for food. PC: AARP Hawaiʻi

Local eligible nonprofits and governments across the country can now apply for the 2025 AARP Community Challenge grant program, which funds quick-action projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places, transportation, housing, digital connections and more.

Now in its ninth year, the program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for all residents, especially those age 50 and older.

Last year’s grants included $20,000 to Hui ʻO Hauʻula for disaster training and internet connectivity, including a Starlink Satellite Service center for emergency WiFi, and $10,000 to The Pantry by Feeding Hawaiʻi Together to purchase equipment and enhance the digital skills of about 350 kūpuna volunteers to make better use of the nonprofit’s e-commerce system and improve services to clients.

“If you have an idea to make your neighborhood a better place to live, we invite you to apply for a Community Challenge grant,” said Kealiʻi Lopez, AARP Hawaiʻi State director. “Projects can be about preparing kūpuna and others to better survive disasters, training people to use the Internet to improve their lives, making streets safer for pedestrians, creating and beautifying places where people can gather and more.”

This year, the AARP Community Challenge is accepting applications across three different grant opportunities. All projects must be consistent with AARP’s mission to serve the needs of people 50 and older along with other eligibility criteria.

Capacity-building microgrants are paired with additional resources, such as one-on-one coaching from national nonprofit organizations, webinars, cohort learning opportunities and more for improving walkability, bikeability; implementing safe, accessible home modifications; and disaster preparedness training.

Demonstration grants fund projects that encourage replication of exemplary local efforts. This year’s focus is on improving pedestrian safety with funding support from Toyota Motor North America; expanding high-speed internet access and adoption with funding support from Microsoft; reconnecting communities divided by infrastructure; and implementing housing choice design competitions.

Flagship grants support projects that improve public places; transportation; housing; digital connections; and community resilience.

“AARP is committed to creating communities where people of all ages and abilities can thrive,” said Nancy LeaMond, AARP executive vice president and chief advocacy & engagement officer. “The Community Challenge helps cities, towns and counties get things started with small improvements that can kick-start meaningful changes that improve people’s lives and strengthens the places they call home.”

Since 2017, AARP has invested $20.1 million toward 1,700 projects – including 27 projects in Hawai’i totaling $343,836 – to nonprofit organizations, and government entities across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands through the Community Challenge. The program aims to provide support to all community types, including rural, suburban and urban communities with a special focus on the needs of those 50 and older.

AARP Hawai’i works in collaboration with communities across the state, bringing people together, and providing resources and expertise to help make Hawai’i’s counties, towns and cities great places to live for people of all ages.

The Community Challenge is open to eligible 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), and 501(c)(6) nonprofit organizations and government entities. Other types of organizations are considered on a case-by-case basis. Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to tens of thousands for larger projects.

The application deadline is noon Hawai’i time on March 5. All projects must be completed by Dec. 15, 2025. To apply and view past grantees, visit www.AARP.org/CommunityChallenge.