Captain Cook Post Office to get name change honoring Vietnam War Veteran Lt. Kauhaihao

First Lieutenant John Kuulei Kauhaihao

President Joe Biden signed US Rep. Jill Tokuda’s bill into law, naming the Captain Cook Post Office on Hawaiʻi Island the “Army 1st Lt. John Kuulei Kauhaihao Post Office Building.”

The post office at 82-6110 Mamalahoa Highway is being named after First Lieutenant John Kuulei Kauhaihao of Hōnaunau, who was killed in action in Vietnam and posthumously awarded the US Army’s second highest award for valor, the Distinguished Service Cross.

On Sept. 5, 1969, at the age of 27, Kauhaihao was fatally injured during a reconnaissance-in-force operation in Tay Ninh Province. When his platoon came under enemy fire, Kauhaihao launched over 30 grenades in 15 minutes at enemy bunkers while simultaneously drawing fire on himself so his men could sight enemy gunners.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Lieutenant Kauhaihao bravely fought for and defended his men and country, sacrificing his life so that all Americans could continue to live with their freedom. We can never repay those who served like Kauhaihao, but we can honor them and ensure their sacrifices are never forgotten,” said Rep. Tokuda. “I am grateful that President Biden is recognizing this local war hero with this much-deserved tribute, which helps to memorialize him in the community where generations of the Kauhaihao ʻohana still live.”

This is the first post office in Hawaiʻi designated since 2011 and the first in Hawaiʻi designated in honor of a Vietnam War veteran or an individual of Native Hawaiian descent.

Kauhaihao is survived by his widow and Konawaena High School sweetheart, Shirley, and their family.