Hawaiʻi legislators gear up for 2025 session

Senate Majority Leader Dru Mamo Kanuha sets out the Senate Majority’s agenda for the 2025 legislative session. PC: Hawaiʻi Senate

As Hawaiʻi lawmakers get ready for the opening of this year’s legislative session on Jan. 15, members of the House and Senate are holding informational meetings and the Senate Democratic majority has announced its legislative priorities.

“As we prepare for the 2025 Legislative Session, the Senate majority is committed in its mission to collaborate with our Senate minority and House of Representatives colleagues to forge a stronger, more resilient future for Hawaiʻi,” said Senate Majority Leader Dru Mamo Kanuha (Kona, Kaʻū, and Volcano). “Our unwavering focus is on delivering impactful policies that uplift our communities, fortify our economy and protect Hawaiʻi’s rich agricultural innovations and unparalleled natural resources. This session is a call to action and we are committed to shaping a brighter, more prosperous future for every resident of our state.”

Maui County lawmakers included in Senate leadership include: Assistant Majority Floor Leader Lynn DeCoite (Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kaho‘olawe and Molokini); Assistant Majority Whip Troy Hashimoto (Wailuku, Kahului, Waihe‘e, Waikapu Mauka and Wai‘ehu); and Government Operations Committee Chair Angus McKelvey (West and South Maui, Mā‘alaea and Waikapū). DeCoite also chairs the Economic Development and Tourism Committee, and Hashimoto is vice chair of the Housing Committee

In House leadership, Maui lawmakers holding positions include: Majority Whip Tyson Miyake (portion of Waiehu, Paukūkalo, Wailuku, Wailuku Heights and Waikapū); Finance Committee Chair Kyle Yamashita (portion of Keahua, Hali’imaile, Pukalani, Makawao, Pulehu, Waiakoa, Kula, Keokea and ‘Ulupalakua); and Education Committee Chair Justin Woodson (Kahului, Pu‘unēnē and portion of Wailuku).

Other leadership positions include: Higher Education Vice Chair Terez Amato (portion of Mā‘alaea, Kīhei, Keawakapu, Wailea, Mākena, Kanahena and Keone‘ōio); Housing Vice Chair Miyake; and Judiciary & Hawaiian Affairs Vice Chair Mahina Poepoe (Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kaho‘olawe, portion of Kahului, Ha‘ikū, Pe‘ahi, Huelo, Nāhiku, Hāna and Kīpahulu).

According to an announcement, the Senate majority’s priorities include:

Housing, Homelessness, and Stabilizing Hawaiʻi’s Property Insurance Market

The Senate will focus on the state’s housing crisis by considering proposals that streamline housing approvals and provide funding for housing infrastructure across the islands; focusing on advancing affordable housing initiatives, including dedicated housing for kūpuna, while addressing community concerns related to housing development projects; and improving state infrastructure through public-private partnerships and fast-tracking community-based projects.

Efforts to address homelessness will focus on increasing support for mental health services; expanding the work of the “End Homelessness Group”; advancing key initiatives such as establishing a permanent Community Outreach Court; expanding access to detox programs; and securing continued funding for the “Return-to-Home” program to assist homeless individuals in returning to their home states.

A key focus will be to stabilize Hawaiʻi’s property insurance market by providing homeowners with better access to hurricane and property insurance, and assisting condominium owners in exploring ways to address deferred maintenance and increasing costs of property insurance.

Education and Workforce Development

Agenda items include improving public school infrastructure; advancing technology integration across campuses; aligning curriculum to workforce needs; supporting career and technical education; and boosting student test performance. Other priorities are on agriculture, construction and healthcare industries, with proposals to consider establishing a regional kitchen program; promoting apprenticeships through preferential consideration in public project development; and increasing funding for nursing programs and certifications.

The Senate will also consider proposals to improve teacher and staff retention, focusing on creating pathways for academic and professional development; incentivizing the development of workforce housing — particularly for teachers and agricultural workers; reforming the state hiring process to fill critical job vacancies and enhance workforce capacity; and addressing longtime challenges at the University of Hawaiʻi, including student housing shortages, the need for revenue-generating programs, and improvements to the athletics department.

General Governance and Constitutional Rights

Senate pledged to improving government processes by enhancing legislative efficiency, including revisiting laws governing legislative vacancies to streamline and strengthen the election process; encouraging coordination among nonprofits for grant distribution; addressing business losses due to theft; reforming state biosecurity programs to better protect Hawaiʻi’s unique ecosystems and agricultural industries from invasive species and pests; improving disaster preparedness — especially for wildfires; and enhancing planning efforts for vulnerable areas to increase resilience.

Additionally, the Senate remains committed to safeguarding reproductive rights and legal immigration rights for all residents of Hawaiʻi.

Environmental Sustainability and Infrastructure

The Senate will prioritize improving environmental sustainability through the increased use of recycled water and improvements in water infrastructure; improving the Commission on Water Resource Management for greater efficiency; addressing cesspool conversion and implementing transportation changes following legal settlements; supporting climate resilient projects; and promoting renewable energy transmission.

Additionally, the Senate plans to continue evaluating measures that address the issue of illegal fireworks, focusing on enhanced enforcement and preventive strategies to safeguard public safety.

Agricultural Innovation and other Revenue Streams

The Senate will continue to work on strengthening processes focused on agricultural innovation, along with exploring alternative revenue streams for the state. This includes the consideration of enhanced protections against theft and trespass on agricultural lands; improving the transportation of products; streamlining aquaculture species permitting; promoting regenerative farming practices; increasing local food security; supporting value-added production; and boosting local products in local markets through streamlined facilities such as food hubs, co-operatives and commercial kitchens. The Senate will also consider measures that aim to purchase agricultural land for development; and increase support for food innovation centers to enhance production capabilities. Furthermore, the Senate supports the responsible legalization of recreational marijuana, with a focus on addressing any impacts on Hawaiʻi’s communities.

The Senate majority’s legislative priorities stem from a member caucus in November.

“Guided by these discussions, we are committed to addressing the critical challenges facing our state. Together, we aim to advance meaningful solutions and continue providing the support our communities need to thrive,” Kanuha said.