Hui No‘eau present 2025 Annual Juried Exhibition

Flyer for 2025 Annual Juried Exhibition. PC: Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

The Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center’s annual juried exhibition will be on display Jan. 17 through Feb. 21, 2025, with an opening reception to be held on Friday, Jan. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. A walk through with juror Abigail Romanchak will be held Friday, Jan. 17 from 4 to 5 p.m.

This prestigious annual exhibition celebrates the diverse and dynamic talents of artists from Maui and beyond, showcasing an inspiring range of work in all media. Each year, a distinguished guest juror brings a fresh perspective, curating a unique collection of art that reflects the latest innovations and explorations in ceramics, printmaking, sculpture, photography, painting, digital media, jewelry, wood, fiber, and more. With no set theme, this exhibition invited artists to submit their most compelling works created within the past two years, highlighting the ever-evolving creativity of our community.

Hui No‘eau welcomes Maui artist Abigail Romanchak as the 2025 juror. Romanchak holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts and Master of Fine Arts in printmaking from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Her work belongs to many public and private collections including, The Smithsonian American Art Museum, The Australia National Museum, The White House, The Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, Hawaiʻi State Art Museum, and The Nature Conservancy of Hawaiʻi. Romanchak received the Ellen Craig Choy Award, as most outstanding artist, in the 2010 Biennial IX at The Contemporary Museum, Honolulu. In 2015, Romanchak was awarded the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation fellowship. This fellowship made it possible for Romanchak to produce a new body of work for a group exhibition, ‘Aloha ʻĀina’ at The Lower Saxony State Museum, Hanover, Germany, Galerie Rash, Kassel, Germany, Linden Museum, Stuttgart, Germany. Most recently, she received the Joan Mitchell Fellowship and is exhibiting a new body of work in Portland, Ore. at the Center for Native Arts and Cultures.

The 2025 Annual Juried Exhibition will be open to the public with free admission from Jan. 17 through Feb. 21 on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For additional information visit huinoeau.com/exhibitions.

The 2025 Annual Juried Exhibition is sponsored by Susan O’Shaughnessy & Bryan Luther, Doug & Madeline Callahan, and Carolyn Schaefer.