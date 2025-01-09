Seabury Hall presents Disney’s Newsies Jr. musical, Jan. 17 and 18

Seabury Hall Dance Common Ground (Dec. 7, 2024) Photo by Bryan Berkowitz/Seabury Hall.

The Seabury Hall Performing Arts Department presents Disney’s Newsies Jr. — a musical packed with energy, heart, and an inspiring story of standing up for what’s right.

Based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White, the Seabury Hall creative team of Julia, Golding, Marsha Kelly, André Morissette, and Molly Schad lead the cast of 70 middle schoolers for three performances at the school’s ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center on Friday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $ 12 for seniors, and $7 for students and are available at www.seaburyhall.org/arts.

Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, Newsies Jr. tells the story of Jack Kelly and his band of young newsies who dream of a better life. When publishing giants raise newspaper prices at the expense of the newsies, Jack rallies the group to strike for justice. With friendship, courage, and determination, the newsies prove that even the youngest voices can change the world.

Featuring unforgettable songs like “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “King of New York,” this family-friendly show will leave you inspired and cheering for more!

Don’t miss this exciting performance featuring a cast and crew of over 70 middle school students. Come for the story, stay for the heart, and help us “seize the day!”